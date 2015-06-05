CCNMA 2015 Ruben Salazar Awards Announced

CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California announced the winners of its 16th Ruben Salazar Journalism Awards recognizing work published or broadcast in California that exemplifies journalistic excellence while contributing to a better understanding of Latinos.

Michael Martinez and Jaqueline Hurtado of CNN Digital and CNN en Español have won in the Print/Online category for their story “Generation Gap: Renewed Ties Expose Painful Cuban-American Rift.” The story focuses on how Cuban-Americans are now a divided people and are evenly split nationwide about President Barack Obama’s announcement to normalize relations with Cuba.

The judges said: “In the past, the news media tended to portray the Cuban American community as being single-mindedly against restoring ties with Cuba. The article contributes to a better understanding of the Cuban American community, which is becoming increasingly diverse in its views toward Cuba.”

The winner in the Student category is Alex Cory, a graduating senior at California State University, Northridge, for his story “CSUs Lag Behind UCs in Creating ‘Dream Centers.” The story looks at the slow progress of creating centers to help undocumented students at CSU and community college systems, which serve the bulk of undocumented students in California.

The judges said: “A strong news hook, a nice anecdote to lead into the larger issue and charts galore….The reporter also shows a graceful ability with words. A really fine story.”

There were no winners this year in the TV, Radio, Photography or Commentary categories.

The awards are named after the late Ruben Salazar, who at the time of his death in 1970 was a columnist for the LA Times and news director of Spanish-language television station KMEX.

The awards will be formally presented at CCNMA’s 35th Scholarship Banquet on June 5, 2015, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. The honorees that night will be Magdalena Beltran-del Olmo, retired executive with The California Wellness Foundation; Juan Esparza Loera, editor of Vida en el Valle in Fresno; and Celina Rodriguez, who hosts a show on KZSF 1370 AM in San Jose.

CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization founded in 1972. The group is dedicated to the advancement of Latino journalists and to fostering fair and accurate portrayals of Latinos in the news media.