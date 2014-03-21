Celebrate Women’s History Month With Mariachi Flor de Toloache

New York’s First All-Women Mariachi, Voted “Best of 2013”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, New York’s first, and only, all female mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Flor de Toloache makes their West Coast debut in San Diego, Sunday March 30 at 2:00 pm at the North Chapel in Liberty Station.

Named for the magical Toloache flower used as a love potion in Mexico, the ensemble casts their spell with an exhilarating brand of mariachi that attracts not only traditional fans, but has captivated audiences in venues ranging from jazz’s legendary Blue Note to the distinguished Kennedy Center. Chosen by NPR’s Alt.Latino listeners as among the Best Music of 2013, Flor de Toloache’s style has a universal appeal, inspired by the diverse backgrounds of the nine-member ensemble.

The group, while performing classic Mexican mariachi music, seamlessly incorporates elements of jazz, salsa, bachata (from the Dominican Republic), cumbia (from Latin America) and Afro beats for a unique and delightful sound. Opening the concert will be special guest Dinorah Curkendall. A native of Mexico City, Dinorah founded Los Angeles’ all-female Mariachi Las Alondras, which has since become the Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas.

A talented vocalist and guitarist, Dinorah has shared the stage Stevie Wonder, Shelia E. and Patti LaBelle “San Diegans love mariachi music and, with the huge popularity of all-women mariachi groups, we thought it was the perfect time and place for Mariachi Flor de Toloache to make their debut concert on the west coast”, said Dr. Leonor X. Perez of Mariachi WOMEN, the concert producer. “It will be a wonderful finale to Women’s History month in San Diego.”

Concert tickets are just $25 (General Admission) or $20 (students, military and seniors). A $35 VIP package is also available and includes a concert ticket with admission to the After-Party to enjoy a glass of wine and tapas with Mariachi Flor de Toloache. Tickets and Information: www.MariachiWomen.org