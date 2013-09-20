Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

Adolfo Gonzales Named Tops in the State

San Diego Miramar College alumnus Dr. Adolfo Gonzales, Chief, Bureau of Investigation, San Diego County District Attorney, has been selected as one of only five 2013 Distinguished Alumni to be recognized by the Community College League of California (CCLC).

The celebrated California Community College Distinguished Alumni Awards, an annual activity of the CCLC since 1964, are presented to alumni who are accomplished professionals, contributing citizens of their communities, and whose stories inspire and reflect the important mission of community colleges. The award will be presented at the CCLC fall convention in San Francisco on November 22, 2013.

Upon learning of his selection, Dr. Gonzales said, “I am overwhelmed at this unexpected award.” Gonzales continued to express his appreciation for, and respect of, Cali-fornia’s community college system. “Community colleges provide opportunities for so many students, preparing them for careers and a solid future, myself included.”

Adolfo Gonzales was born in Tijuana in a home with no running water. His father was killed by a drunk driver when Gonzales was two, and at five, his mother sent him to live with her sister in San Diego. Life in public schools was puzzling and demanding since he spoke no English. By the time he was a teenager, he was labeled a “trouble maker” and frequently pulled over in his “low rider car by the cops for no apparent reason.”

Gonzales wanted to change the system and make a difference. He spent 26 years in the San Diego PD and then served as National City Police Department Chief for nine years prior to becoming Chief of the Bureau of Investigation for the San Diego County District Attorney, where he currently oversees 116 investigators, 47 public assistance fraud investigators, 13 process servers and others.

During his career, Gonzales has been recognized with many awards and honors, including the 2006 National Latino Peace Officers Association Leadership Award, the 2009 Excellence in Public Service Award from the UCSD Hispanic Scholarship Council, the USD Arthur B. Hughes Career Achievement Award, the National University and the San Diego Miramar College Distinguished Alumni awards.

Dr. Patricia Hsieh, president of San Diego Miramar College, said she’s elated with the League’s selection and proud of Miramar alumni accomplishments. “Dr. Gonzales is very deserving of this prestigious award and is in great company.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico the Caribbean and Central and South America. The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week and was expanded in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.