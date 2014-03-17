‘Cesar Chavez’ Brings Home SXSW Film Festival Audience Award

The soon-to-be-released drama ‘Cesar Chavez’ took home an audience award in the narrative spotlight category at the SXSW film festival this weekend, an accolade intended to shine a light on new narrative features.

The Diego Luna–directed biopic focuses on the lauded 1970s labor organizer who drew international attention to the struggles of farmworkers and cofounded the United Farm Workers union (then the National Farm Workers Association). His activism brought farmworkers unprecedented rights and brought the dangers of pesticides to national consciousness.

