Chargers’ Future Still Undecided

San Diego voters have turned down the initiative which sought to build a downtown stadium, which has left Chargers fans wondering if the Chargers will remain in the city or will look at other options.

Measure C, which aimed to raise hotel taxes to finance the new home of the city’s professional football team, was supported by only 43 percent of the voter base, a far cry from the 66 percent needed to be approved.

Hours after Measure C’s failure, Chargers owner Dean Spanos sent out a press release in which he expressed that he would make a decision once the football season ends, in order to “allow everyone to focus on football and to give my family and me time to think carefully about what is best for the future of our franchise”

“Over the coming weeks you may hear news about steps that we must take to preserve all of our options. But please know that I don’t intend to make any decisions until after the regular season ends and that, in the meantime, I hope to enjoy with you one great Chargers game after another,” said the Spanos in his release.

Options available to the Chargers include renegotiating with the City of San Diego or accepting the Los Angeles Rams’ offer and share a stadium in Inglewood in 2019.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is willing to talk with the team’s management and look for a solution to keep the Bolts in what has been their home for the last 50 years.

“While there was no support for this measure, results indicate that a great number of San Diegans love the Chargers and want them to stay,” Faulconer pointed out in a release.

According to information from the Registrar of Voters, Measure C – which was only voted on in the City of San Diego – had the backing of 127,433 voters.

“I invite the team to work with the City of San Diego, its fans, and the community to reach a solid agreement and to continue with the Chargers’ legacy in San Diego. I trust that the people will approve of a new home for the Chargers once the right plan is presented,” said Faulconer.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said to the media that the team is “disillusioned” with the result of the election, although they want to cast that aside to focus on their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, as well as the rest of the season.

“I can’t imagine us playing out of town,” Rivers shared. “I am always an optimist in every situation.”

Spanish-language sports commentator Antonio Alvarez pointed out that there is good faith between the team, the city, and fans, which makes it likely that there might be a way to keep the team from leaving to another city.

“Not everyone who voted against Measure C was in favor of the Chargers leaving or didn’t care, they just weren’t happy with the stipulations and were looking for a better proposal for the city.”

The Chargers have until January 2017 to inform the league if they intend on moving to Los Angeles, although many analysts predict that the Chargers will request a one-year extension to analyze their game plan.

The Oakland Raiders have also considered moving into the Los Angeles venue, although they have also expressed intent in moving to Las Vegas.

While Chargers management decides between Mission Valley, Downtown, of moving northward, fans will have to wait to find out the future of the franchise.