Charter School Celebrates Recent Graduates

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Charter middle and high school Preuss School UC San Diego, held a commencement for 102 graduates on Friday, June 23.

Among the graduates was college bound Quynh Truong.

Truong immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with her parents when she was seven years old. She not only graduated with her peers that day, but also had the honor of being named valedictorian.

“I was raised by this school to be who I am today, both as a student and an individual,” the young graduate said in a UCSD press release. “It has taught me perseverance, commitment, time management, priorities and so many other valuable life skills.”

Of the 102 graduates that day, two were salutatorians, Yareli Cervantes Perez and Natalie Ruybal.

According to the press release, 8 percent of the graduates plan to enroll in private or out-of-state universities, 53 percent plan to attend University of California campuses, 25 students plan to attend California State University campuses and 16 students will attend community colleges with plans to transfer to a four-year university.

Out of this year’s Preuss School graduates, 29 percent of these are planning on attending UCSD.

Truong is the first in her family to graduate from high school and will be the first to go to college. Troung plans on attending UC Berkeley in the fall.

The school located on the UCSD campus encourages first generation students to go to college.

“We are extremely proud of all our graduates,” said Scott Barton, principal of Preuss School UCSD in a press release. “Each of them are standout scholars who have worked diligently towards their goal of higher education.”

One of Truong’s goals is to give back to her community by designing meaningful structures like sustainable homes for those in need.

“I am a firm believer in service before self,” Truong said in a press release.

She volunteers regularly in her community, from beautification projects to singing for the elderly.

“Community service allows me to interact with people in my community who often share my story as a first-generation, low-income graduate,” she said in a press release.