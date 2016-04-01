Chula Vista Celebrates Chavez

By Mario A. Cortez

On Thursday, March 31, Cesar Chavez Day, the Chula Vista community came together to celebrate the legacy of the late activist through community service and by kicking off the coloring of a 100-foot long mural depicting Chavez and other important figures of the United Farm Workers movement such as Dolores Huerta and Philip Vera Cruz, among other related icons and motifs.

Barbara Ibarra, granddaughter of Cesar Chavez, spoke before the attendees at Castle Park Middle prior to officially kicking off the day’s activities.

“Seeing all the activities people are doing this morning really reminded me of who my grandfather was as a person. He would be really proud to see a clean community and the mural since he loved arts and painting,” Ibarra stated to the audience.

“I am so excited to see this on what would have been my grandfather’s 89th birthday.”

Patty Chavez, Communications and External Affairs Director for South Bay Community Services spoke about the day’s service activities to La Prensa San Diego.

“This is about bringing the community together to state that as we as one we can make a difference which was a big part of Cesar Chavez’s legacy. We have an amazing mural that was designed by Albert Songalia, an artist from A Reason To Survive, and it really depicts a message that is about community and growth. No matter what your background is, as one we can come together and make a difference.”

Albert Songalia, the Visual Arts Department Lead from National City-based non-profit A Reason To Survive, spoke to La Prensa San Diego about the development of the mural.

“First, A Reason To Survive partnered up with South Bay Community Services and then they partnered me up with Mr. DeVrees, the 6th grade arts teacher here at Castle Park Middle School, and we came together to work on this. The kids came up with the concept independently and I just took their suggestions and everything they developed and synthesized it into this mural.”

The initial preparation and sketching process took Songalia four sessions and totaled 25 hours of work. “It was mostly me sketching and outlining but the students did help with preparation and refining the mural’s outlines,” Songalia noted. Songalia also expressed satisfaction at the process

“I have done murals before, but not a mural that was 100 feet long. And I have never had so much community involvement in a project. Seeing everybody come together in an effort is very heartwarming and brings a great feeling to my heart. It feels good.”

The mural painting activity was not the only event happening in the area. Members of the community also coordinated other efforts in observance of Cesar Chavez Day such as litter pick-up, graffiti removal, gardening efforts and campesino song workshops for children. In total, approximately 200 members of the community came out along with local leaders, staff and students from the participating schools to partake in this day of service.

The mural, located on the southeast corner of the campus by Castle Park Middle School’s athletic field, is visible to the members of the community at large along Quintard Street as well as First Avenue.