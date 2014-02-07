Chula Vista Medical Center Hosts Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

New state-of-the-art facility in central Chula Vista responds to high level of need with innovations in patient-centered care

On January 25, 2014, regional health champion The San Ysidro Health Center (SYHC) hosted elected officials and civic leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of its newest and largest satellite clinic, The Chula Vista Medical Plaza (CVMP) located at 678 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista.

Dignitaries attended to celebrate the unprecedented expansion of state-of-the-art health services in the South County that included reflections from members of the SYHC provider family describing the impact CVMP will have in connecting the most medically underserved families with holistic, culturally appropriate comprehensive health services.

SYHC purchased the 46,000 sq. ft. building last March for approximately $12 million, before it was completely renovated to accommodate the consolidation of three of its satellite clinics – Chula Vista Family Clinic, a portion of Otay Family Health Center and South Bay Family Urgent Care Center – under one roof. The total cost of the project amounted to a $23 million investment.

By increasing capacity at the new CVMP, SYHC will serve the estimated 30,000 uninsured South Region residents who will be eligible for new insurance coverage in 2014. At full operational capacity, SYHC anticipates that the CVMP will serve over 32,000 unduplicated individuals.

According to Kevin Mattson, President and CEO of The San Ysidro Health Center, “Chula Vista Medical Plaza guarantees a unique, patient-centered experience focusing on healing, preventative care and serving as our patients’ permanent medical home.” The facility has been designed around the concepts of The Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) model of care —the patient, not the support staff or provider, is the focus of all care and services. Within the building’s spacious, three-story layout are specialized service pods with well-planned and designed 60 medical exam rooms, 10 fully-equipped state-of-the-art dental operatories, a behavioral suite, a full-service, diagnostic laboratory, as well as a new radiology department featuring the latest advances in digital x-ray technology, health education/promotion services and social and support services.