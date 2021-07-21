Chula Vista Opens New Library Deck

By Mario A. Cortez

Chula Vista Central Library patrons have a new reason to stop by their preferred branch this summer.

The City’s primary library branch opened its new 5,000-square-foot deck overlooking adjacent Friendship Park to the north earlier this month.

The new space is planned to host a variety of recreational activities for Chula Vistans such as yoga, aerobics, outdoor movie events, art classes, and “Mommy and Me” family fitness programs. The deck features sail shades that provide cover from the sun for visitors.

The deck will also serve as a direct access point between the park and the library, as the building’s main entrance faces south toward F Street, opposite of the park.

The space is also available for private events for up to 330 attendees. Rental fees are $75 an hour for a minimum of two hours for Chula Vista residents and $150 an hour for non-residents with a two-hour minimum.

Davy Architect, Inc. drew the project blueprints while Hardy Industrial was the contractor of building the new deck.

In a statement made via the city’s monthly community connection newsletter, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas thanked project backers and expressed an optimistic outlook for the new attraction.

“This viewing deck was a true community effort. I am so grateful to many donors who supported my vision and believed in what our library could offer to the community,” Casillas Salas said. “With sweeping views of Friendship Park and City Hall across the street, it’s the perfect location and I know [it] will be a popular spot.”

The project was financed through a $1.3 million housing-related parks grant from the California California Department of Housing and Community Development. Initial fundraiser donations were provided by private-sector donors. Contributors include local entities and large companies.

The Chula Vista Central Library Branch is located at 365 F Street, between Third and Fourth avenues.

For more information on the central library deck or to make a reservation, you may call (619) 585-5689 or (619) 476-5340, or visit the Chula Vista Library’s website, at https://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/library.