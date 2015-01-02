Club Tijuana 2015 Clausura Schedule Released

Xoloitzcuintles to play home games Friday nights, open on road vs. Puebla

TIJUANA – The 2015 Clausura season of Mexico’s LIGA MX is getting closer. Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente released its regular season schedule for the upcoming campaign. The league also released the groups that make up the first round of the COPA MX tournament to be played during LIGA MX season.

The Xoloitzcuintles coached by Daniel Guzman open the 2015 Clausura on the road with a Week 1 match against Puebla Saturday Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. Pacific. Club Tijuana’s home opener will be against current LIGA MX champion Club America Friday Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Estadio Caliente.

Club Tijuana will be hosting some of the top teams in North America, including the most popular and notable clubs. Club America is the home opener. The Xoloitzcuintles host Pumas UNAM in a Week 6 match and host Club Deportivo Chivas de Guadalajara April 17 in a Week 14 game. Other notable home matches include games against Monterrey, Atlas and Pachuca. Monarcas Morelia and Veracruz are the other two home matches.

The Xoloitzcuintles will face Cruz Azul, Santos, Chiapas, Atlante, Tigres UANL, Queretaro and Club Leon on the road.

The 2015 Clausura will have a break March 27-29 for FIFA date matches. The Xoloitzcuintles will also compete in the COPA MX, a tournament featuring teams from the First and Second Division. Club Tijuana drew into Group against Leones Negros, Coras de Tepic and Necaxa, the 2014 Apertura Liga de Ascenso champion. COPA MX dates and times are to be determined.

Guzman’s team will play in 23 matches during the 2015 Clasura, including 11 at home. Club Tijuana is preparing for the tournament with its preseason camp on the beaches of Mazatlan, Mexico before playing in three exhibition matches, including a Jan. 3 friendly against Club Leon in Salinas Calif.

