CLUB TIJUANA AND DANIEL GUZMAN PART WAYS

Club is grateful for his effort and professionalism

TIJUANA -(May 12, 2015) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente would like to inform that the club directors and manager Daniel Guzman, along with his coaching staff, have reached a mutual agreement to finish the working relationship. As of today, Guzman is no longer the team manager.

The club is grateful for the effort and professionalism shown by the Mexican manager towards the institution and wishes him the best of luck in the rest of his career.

Guzman coached Club Tijuana from September 2014 through the end of this past 2015 Clausura season.