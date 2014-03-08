Club Tijuana Beats CD Guadalajara

TIJUANA (March 7, 1981) -Dario Benedetto and Jaimen Ayovi scored goals for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente in a 2-0 win against visiting Club Deportivo Guadalajara in a Week 10 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2014 Clausura Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

Benedetto scored in the 23rd minute, sending a spectacular shot into the net, while Ayovi sent in his first goal with Club Tijuana in his debut as a starter with the team. The goals by both forwards helped the Xoloitzcuintles to three more points in the standings. Club Tijuana is 4-4-2 with 14 points.

Benedetto gave the Xoloitzcuintles the lead when he blasted a right-footed shot past Chivas goalkeeper Jose Rodriguez. The Argentine striker bent his shot from about 25-yards out into the right wall of the Chivas net. Juan Carlos Nuñez helped set up the play as he fed Benedetto with a filtered rolling pass seconds before the score. It was Benedetto’s second standout play of the half. He nearly scored when he flicked a ball at goal but Rodriguez got his fingers on the arching shot, deflecting it to end the threat in the 10th minute.

Ayovi scored the final goal of the night the 73rd minute when he tapped in a soft shot rolling past Rodriguez into the back of the net. Benedetto fed Ayovi with a rolling cross after beating and sprinting away from his defender on a two-on-two play into the penalty area.

Chivas, who finished the match with 10 men after Nestor Vidrio was shown his second yellow card of the night in the 78th minute, had few chances at goal against the Xoloitzcuintles.

Club Tijuana finished the game with a fluid brand of soccer with Benedetto, Ayovi, Joe Corona, Javier Guemez, Richard Ruiz, Gregory Garza, Hernan Pellerano, Elio Castro, Javier Gandolfi and Nuñez in the starting lineup while Cirilo Saucedo was the goalkeeper. Herculez Gomez, Juan Hernandez and Alejandro Guido came on as second half subs. Guido, a Chula Vista, Calif. native, came on in the 84th minute to make his debut in the Mexican First Division.

The Xoloitzcuintles will next travel to Mexico City to face Cruz Azul in a Week 11 match at Estadio Azul.