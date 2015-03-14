Club Tijuana Beats Veracruz 3-1

Alfredo Moreno, Juan Arango, Gabriel Hauche score in LIGA MX Week 10 match

TIJUANA -(March 13, 2015) Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles will remain in first place for another week after beating visiting Veracruz 3-1 Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

A trio of South Americans scored for the Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos) in the Week 10 match of the LIGA MX 2015 Clausura tournament. Alfredo Moreno, Juan Arango and Gabriel Hauche found the net to give coach Daniel Guzman’s team three more points in the standings. Club Tijuana is 7-1-2 with 23 points on top of the Mexican First Division table. The win also extends the Xoloitzcuintles unbeaten streak to nine games while it hands Veracruz its first loss of the season.

Club Tijuana exploded with a flurry of attacks in the second half resulting in two goals after the match went into halftime tied 1-1.

The Xoloitzcuintles took the two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute when Hauche buried his fifth goal of the season. The Argentine striker blasted a right footed shot between Veracruz goalkeeper Edgar Hernandez and his left post on a rebound. The ball came loose after Hernandez blocked an Arango free kick.

Hernandez couldn’t’ stop Arango’s previous free kick. The Venezuelan midfielder bent a left-footed free kick to the upper-left corner in the 58th minute. Hernandez could only watch.

A sold of crowd of more than 26,000 also watched Alfredo Moreno open up the scoring in the 17th minute. The Argentine striker sent a shot via a header off a Dayro Moreno corner kick. Alfredo Moreno beat his mark at the mouth of the goal and sent in the ball past a helpless Hernandez.

It didn’t take long for Veracruz to tie the game. Fernando Meneses tied the match 1-1 when he converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute, sending his shot to the lower-left corner of the net past Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo, who made a handful of standout saves late in the match. The penalty kick was whistled against the Xoloitzcuintles a minute earlier when defender Jesus Chavez took down a Veracruz player in the box.

Club Tijuana will next travel to Mexico City to face Cruz Azul in a Week 11 match.

Xolos vs. Veracruz at Estadio Caliente

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 3, VERACRUZ 1

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez, 7. Gabriel Hauche, 9. Alfredo Moreno 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 15. Joe Corona, 17. Dayro Moreno, 18. Juan Arango, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 23. Richard Ruiz

Veracruz: 3. Leiton Jimenez, 8. Gabriel Peñalba, 9. Daniel Villalva, 11. Julio Furch, 13. Edgar Hernandez, 17. Emmanuel Garcia, 18. Edgar Andrade, 20. Fernando Meneses, 23. Leobardo Lopez, 28. Jesus Paganoni, 31. Ricardo Vazquez

Goals scored by:

1-0 – 17th Alfredo Moreno- Tijuana

1-1 – 22nd Fernando Meneses (Men-es-es) -Veracruz

2-1 – 58th Juan Arango (Ah-ran-go)- Tijuana

3-1 – 72nd Gabriel Hauche (Ah-ow-shay)- Tijuana