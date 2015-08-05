Club Tijuana beats Zacatepec 2-1

Osorio and Moreno score for Xoloitzcuintles, help win series

ZACATEPEC, Mexico (Aug. 4, 2015)–Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles scored goals in each half to beat host Zacatepec 2-1 in a Copa MX match at Estadio Agustin Coruco Diaz Tuesday night.

Humberto Osorio and Alfredo Moreno scored for coach Ruben Romano’s team in the second leg match of the home-and-home series. The win gives Club Tijuana (2-0-0, 7 points) three more points in the standings and gain one more by winning the series with a 4-2 aggregate.

The Xoloitzcuintles remain unbeaten in the tournament that features teams from Mexico’s First and Second Divisions. Club Tijuana beat Zacatepec 2-1 at home last week in the Group 5 series opener.

Club Tijuana had to come-from-behind against the Second Division team Tuesday after Luis Menes found the net eight minutes into the match. But the celebration didn’t last long.

Osorio answered with a score a minute later. He sent a ball past Zacatepec goalkeeper Juan Roldan off a give-ad-go play with San Diego native Alejandro Guido to tie the match 1-1. It was Osorio’s first goal with Club Tijuana. The Colombian was signed in the offseason.

He played with the Under-20 squad Friday against Dorados de Sinaloa, also scoring a goal in a 4-2 Club Tijuana win.

Moreno blasted a shot from just outside the 18-yard box, zooming past Roldan into the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. Moreno took a ball from Amando Moreno near the left top corner of the penalty area, made a half turn, and sent away a right-footed shot.

Club Tijuana is balancing two tournaments (LIGA MX and Copa MX) during Mexico’s summer to winter semester. The Xoloitzcuintles return to LIGA MX play when it travels to Torreon to face Mexican defending champion Santos Laguna Friday. It then returns to Tijuana to host Veracruz Aug. 11 at Estadio Caliente. Romano’s squad will then continue with the Copa MX Aug. 18 at Necaxa.

FINAL SCORE:

XOLOS 2 , ZACATEPEC 1

SCORING

1-0: 8th– Luis Menes -Zacatepec

1-1: 9th –Humberto Osorio- Tijuana

2-1: 63rd– Alfredo Moreno- Tijuana

Rosters:

Tijuana: 4. Uriel Alvarez, 5. Elio Castro, 9. Alfredo Moreno (Jose Garcia 66th), 10. Humberto Osorio (Amando Moreno 46th), 14. Alejandro Guido, 20. Paul Arriola (Esteban Rodriguez 46th), 25. Gibran Lajud, 27. Antonio Madueña, 29. Rodrigo Salinas, 31. Pedro Hernandez, 293. Amando Moreno, 296. Christian Torres, Coach: Rubén Omar Romano

Zacatepec: 3. Gabriel España, 5. Hector Gutierrez, 6. Omar Mendoza, 8. Juan Orozco, 10. Carlos Hurtado, 17. Nestor Olguin, 22. Miguel Rebollo, 27.Jose De la Tejera, 28. Juan Roldan, 29. Luis Menes, 114. Alan Vidal

Coach: Carlos Gutierrez