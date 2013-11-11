Club Tijuana Finishes Season Liga Bancomer MX-2013 Apertura with 5-0 Loss at Club Leon

LEON, Mexico (November 1, 2013) – Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente finished the LIGA Bancomer MX-2013 Apertura with a 5-0 loss to host Club Leon in a Week 17 match Saturday night at Estadio Leon.

Mauro Boselli scored four goals for Club Leon (24th, 84th, 86th and90+) and Matias Britos scored in the 50th against a Club Tijuana team that finished the match with nine men.

Boselli’s first goal came when he sent a header past Xoloitzcuintles goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo into the net. The scoring play came off a Hernan Burbano free kick into the area to a wide open Boselli inside the six-yard box. Boselli’s other three goals came against a short-handed Xoloitzcuintles squad in the second half.

Dario Benedetto was showed his second yellow of the match in the 59th minute and was ejected while defender Edgar Castillo left the match with an injury in the second half and was not substituted for after coach Jorge Almiron’s team had used the three allowed substitutions.

Paul Arriola came in for Fidel Martinez, Emmanuel Cerda for CristianPellerano and Diego Olsina for Richard Ruiz. Cirilo Saucedo started at goal for Club Tijuana with Javier Gandolfi, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Carlos Nunez and Castillo as his back line. Javier Guemez, Aldo Polo, Ruiz and Pellerano were the midfielders while Martinez and Benedetto were the starting forwards.

The Xoloitzcuintles finished the season with a 5-6-6 record and 21 points in the standings in Almiron’s first tournament as the Club Tijuana head coach. Almiron’s squad finished unbeaten at home this season with a 5-0-4 record (19 points) but finished 0-6-2 (2 points) on the road.

Club Tijuana outscored opponents 17-5 at home with six shut-outs while being outscored 5-18 on the road.

The Xoloitzcuintles will return to the field in the LIGA Bancomer MX-2014 Clausura tournament early next year. It will also resume CONCACAF Champions League play against Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy in the quarterfinals of the international tournament featuring teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

CLUB TIJUANA AND COACH JORGE ALMIRON END WORKING RELATIONSHIP

Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente announces that team administration, headed by team President Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza and Jorge Almiron and his coaching staff, decided to cordially and respectfully end their working relationship at the conclusion of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2013 Apertura.

Club Tijuana thanks Almiron for his professionalism and wishes him the best success wherever his career takes him.

The Xoloitzcuintles reached the quarterfinals of the 2013-2014 CONCACAF Champions League. Under Almiron, Club Tijuana earned a 5-6-6 record and gained 21 points in the 2013 Apertura standings. The team will announce Almiron’s replacement in the near future.