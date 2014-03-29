Club Tijuana Loses 2-1 Against Host Queretaro FC

QUERETARO, Mexico (March 28, 2014) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente played to a 2-1 loss against host Queretaro FC in a Week 13 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2104 Clausura Friday night at Estadio La Corregidora.

Fernando Da Silva scored twice for “Los Gallos Blancos” while Dario Benedetto found the net for Club Tijuana who pressured with an attack for most of the second half but could not find the equalizer.

Da Silva gave Queretaro a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. The Xoloitzcuintles would answer with a goal in the 29th minute when Dario Benedetto sent a right-footed blast from about 20-yards out. Da Silva scored again in the 35th minute when he sent in a loose ball near the goal line to give the host team the lead. Da Silva beat Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo on a deflection near the goal line and pushed the ball in.

The Xoloitzcuintles are now 5-6-2 in the season with 17 points in the league standings. Coach Cesar Farias’ team came close to saving a point with a late rally but couldn’t burry a ball past Queretaro goalkeeper Edgar Hernandez.

Cristian Pellerano sent a couple of shots off the upright and crossbar in the second half. The Argentine midfielder blasted a shot in the 80th minute bouncing in front of Hernandez before the Queretaro goalkeeper deflected it and ricocheted off the left upright. Pellerano sent another powerful shot in the 87th minute and this time a stretched out Hernandez got hand on the ball to redirect it off the crossbar and end the threat. The Xoloitzcuintles had another clear opportunity three minutes earlier when second half substitute Edgar Castillo sent a rolling cross into the six-yard box from left to right but a charging and sliding Jaimen Ayovi couldn’t stretch a leg to push the ball past the goal line.

Farias’ team also had near chances in the first half. Herculez Gomez couldn’t convert a soft pass by Benedetto on a breakaway just outside the penalty area, sending it into Hernandez’ torso four minutes into the match. Juan Carlos Nunez nearly scored in the 45th minute when he sent a curling shot on a free kick but Hernandez was there to slap it away just under the crossbar.

Farias sent out a starting lineup that included Saucedo, Javier Gandolfi, Elio Castro, Gregory Garza, Nunez, Hernan Pellerano, Javier Guemez, Richard Ruiz, Pellerano, Gomez and Benedetto. Fernando Arce, Castillo and Ayovi were the substitutes.

The Xoloitzcuintles return to Tijuana to host Cruz Azul in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals Tuesday April 1 at Estadio Caliente. Club Tijuana will then continue with LIGA Bancomer MX action when it hosts CD Toluca Friday April 4 also at Estadio Caliente.