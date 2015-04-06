Club Tijuana Suffers First Home Loss

TIJUANA -(April 4, 2015) – Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles played to a 4-3-loss to visiting Monterrey Saturday night at Estadio Caliente in front of sellout crowd of more than 26,000.

Xoloitzcuintles captain Javier Gandolfi, Venezuelan midfielder Juan Arango and young striker Henry Martin, scored for the home side. But goals from Dorlan Pabon, Pablo Barrera, Edwin Cardona and Neri Cardozo sealed the win for the away side. It was Club Tijuana’s first loss at home in this 2015 Clausura tournament. Coach Daniel Guzman’s squad remains in first place in the LIGA MX table heading into the weekend with a 7-3-2 record and 23 points.

Arango once again treated Estadio Caliente to one of his trademark free kick goals, tying the match at 2-2 in the 58th minute. But Monterrey, who finished with 10 men after John Medina was sent off with a red card in the 63rd minute, answered with two more scores.

Cardona scored in the 61st minute for a 3-2 lead and Cardozo made it 4-3 in the 78th minute. That’s when the Xoloitzcuintles tried to mount a comeback with a goal by Martin in the 87th minute. Club Tijuana continued to push. It had several attempts at goal but couldn’t find the equalizer. Pabon’s goal came off a penalty kick. Barrera scored when he appeared alone in the far post after a corner kick had been deflected in the front post. He sent in a left-footed shot past Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo. Cardona found a bad header to clear the ball by the Xoloitzcuintles defense. Cardona volleyed the ball into the lower corner of the goal. Cardozo scored after he beat two defenders to the ball in the area.

The Xoloitzcuintles kicked off the match very aggressively. It looked to push men forward from the opening whistle. Argentine attacker Gabriel Hauche had the ball in the back of the net in the seventh minute but the goal was not allowed because of an offside ruling. Richard Ruiz had crossed the ball into the center from the right side to a wide-open Hauche who headed the ball into the net.

After absorbing the initial Xoloitzcuintles pressure Monterrey was able to send a few men forward. Club Tijuana midfielder Javier Güemez was called for a foul against Monterrey’s Cardona inside of the penalty box. Center referee Cesar Ramos awarded a penalty kick to the visitors and Pabon did no mistake with the chance and placed the ball to Saucedo’s right side. Club Tijuana will now travel to face Queretaro in a LIGA MX Week 13 match.

FINAL SCORE: MONTERREY 4, XOLOS 3

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez (Joe Corona 71st), 7. Gabriel Hauche, 9. Alfredo Moreno (Jose Ayovi 79th), 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 17. Dayro Moreno, 18. Juan Arango, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 24. Gregory Garza (Henry Martin 66th), 23. Richard Ruiz

Monterrey: 1. Jonathan Orozco, 2. Severo Meza, 3. John Medina, 8. Dorlan Pabon, 10. Edwin Cardona, 17. Jesus Zavala, 18. Neri Cardozo, 21. Hiram Mier, 22. Efrain Velarde, 29. Luis Lopez, 34. Pablo Barrera

Goals scored by:

1-0 – 28th– Dorlan Pabon –Monterrey

2-0 – 36th– Pablo Barrera- Monterrey

2-1 – 44th– Javier Gandolfi- Tijuana

2-2 – 58th– Juan Arango –Tijuana

3-2 – 61st– Edwin Cardona –Monterrey

4-2 -78th –Neri Cardozo- Monterrey

4-3 -87th –Henry Martin –Tijuana