Club Tijuana Teams Win San Diego Surf Cup

TIJUANA – Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente allowed a goal in the first half in a 1-0 loss to visiting Club Deportivo Toluca in a Week 15 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2014 Apertura at Estadio Caliente on Halloween night Isaac Brizuela scored the game winner in the 25th minute.

Brizuela beat Xoloitzcuintles goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo on a quick play off a pass by Pablo Velazquez. Brizuela flicked in a one-timer off a volley by Velazquez as he split two defenders with his pass.

Club Tijuana pressured for most of the match, creating a barrage of scoring opportunities in both halves but could not covert on the many dangerous plays. The Xoloitzcuintles could not get past Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Tavalera, who made save after save. Coach Daniel Guzman’s squad stays at 17 points in the standings with the loss and a 3-8-4 record. The Xoloitzcuintles will make a late push for a playoff spot with two matches left in the tournament (at Atlas and home against Leon).

Against Toluca Friday night, the Xoloitzcuintles found a fluid brand of soccer that resulted into dangerous plays. One of them came in the 20th minute when forward Dario Benedetto tried tochip it over the charging goalkeeper but the ball went wide off an Alfredo Moreno pass. The play didn’t count as Benedetto was whistled offsides. Club Tijuana continued to pressure. Juan Arango and Cristian Pellerano built the attack from deep in their own field. Benedetto got involved up top and opened the ball out to Moreno who took a dangerous shot on goal. Tavalera got his fingertips on the ball to send it to a corner kick. Toluca took the one goal lead to the halftime break. For the second half Club Tijuana sent in an offensive substitution looking for an equalizer. Forward Dayro Moreno was sent in place of midfielder Richard Ruiz. Dayro Moreno quickly became involved in dangerous plays.

Dayro Moreno dribbled and found the end line in the 54th minute and sent in a cross to where Benedetto was able to get a header on goal. Talavera had to come up with the diving save to once again deny Benedetto.

In the 71st minute, once again Dayro Moreno placed in a dangerous pass into the box where he found the other Moreno. Alfredo Moreno’s shot on goal ended up being blocked by the charging Talavera.

Guzman started Saucedo, Javier Gandolfi, Hernan Pellerano, Greg Garza, Juan Carlos Nuñez, Richard Ruiz, Javier Guemez, Cristian Pellerano, Arango, Benedetto and Alfredo Moreno as his starting. Dayro Moreno and Paul Arriola were second half substitutes. Next up for the Xoloitzcuintles is a trip to Guadalajara where they will face second place Atlas at Estadio Jalisco next Saturday November 8th at the Estadio Jalisco.