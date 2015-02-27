Club Tijuana ties 1-1 vs. Leones Negros in Copa MX

Xoloitzcuintles allow last minute goal in Group 3 First Leg match

GUADALAJARA– (Feb. 24, 2015)- Club Tijuana played to a 1-1 draw against Leones Negros in the first leg match of the third and final series of the group stage in the Copa MX. The tie gives Club Tijuana 13 points at the top of the group standings.

Henry Martin scored in the 85th minute his fourth goal of the tournament to give the Xoloitzcuintles the 1-0 lead. Host Leones Negros found the equalizer through Jahir Barraza in stoppage time just a few seconds from the final whistle.

Ecuadorian striker Jose Ayovi made his Xoloitzcuintles debut coming out in the starting lineup for Club Tijuana and playing 61 minutes. Ayovi was an offseason acquisition but suffered a foot injury during the preseason that kept him out for the last seven weeks. Ayovi came out trying to make plays using his speed up top. He sent a curling shot from the top of the box but had it slapped away by Leones Negros goalkeeper Ivan Vazquez.

A 21st minute curling shot from the Ecuadorian from the top of the box was one of several attempts the Xoloitzcuintles had during the opening 45 minutes. Ayovi controlled the ball from the top of the box and shot to the left of Vazquez, who was forced into a diving save.

Club Tijuana’s Javier Salas was the first one to produce any danger in the 10th minute. Salas took a throw-in pass and had a shot on goal from inside of the box on the right side. Vazquez was able to put his body on the shots path to send the ball to a corner kick. Club Tijuana goalkeeper Gibran Lajud helped his team with several key saves. He slapped away a couple of shots from a distance and ran and slid on to a shot against a forward on a one-on-one play.

It wasn’t until late in the match when Javier Salas sent in a cross from the right side of the field that Martin was able to meet to send the ball to the back of the net.

The Guadalajara University side continued to press forward late in the match. Barraza was able to find the equalizer for the host via a header.

The draw means Leones Negros are officially eliminated from the Copa MX. The Xolo-itzcuintles (3-0-2) could seal its ticket to the quarterfinals with a win or draw against Leones Negros next week in the return leg at Estadio Caliente and a Coras Tepic loss or draw against Necaxa.

Next up for Club Tijuana is a home match against Pachuca on Friday night at the Estadio Caliente in Week 8 of the LIGA MX.

ROSTER: Club Tijuana: Elio Castro, Henry Martin (Mathews Gomes 86th Minute), Gibran Lajud, Luis Garca, Oliver Ortiz, Edgar Villegas, Pedro Hernandez, Javier Salas, Luis Chavez (Paul Arriola 68th), Jose Ayovi (Amando Moreno 61st), Christian Torres

Goals scored by:

1-0 –Henry Martin-85th Minute

1-1 –Jahir Barraza –Injury time