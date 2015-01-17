Club Tijuana Wins Home Opener 1-0 vs. Club America

LIGA MX 2015 Clausura Week 2

TIJUANA – (Jan. 16, 2015) Club Tijuana earned its first three points of the season with a 1-0 win against Mexican soccer defending champion Club America in a Week 2 match of the LIGA MX 2015 Clausura Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

The Xoloitzcuintles held on to the win after goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo stopped a Club America forward Oribe Peralta penalty kick in the 51st minute. The save proved to be the difference in the home opener for Club Tijuana in front of a sold out crowd of more than 24,000.

Colombian striker Dayro Moreno scored the game winner for the Xoloitzcuintles in the 43rd minute. He took a Gabriel Hauche soft header into the penalty area, beat two defenders and sent a blast past Club America goalkeeper Moises Muñoz.

Club Tijuana coached by Daniel Guzman earn three points in the standings of the early season. The Xoloitzcuintles will next travel to Monterrey to face Tigres UANL in a Week 3 match next week.

Please find results from the Jan. 16 match along with a broll highlight package from tonight’s game with Moreno’s goal at (0:14).

Xolos vs. America at Estadio Caliente

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 1, AMERICA 0

Goals scored by:

1-0 Dayro Moreno (TIJ)

For more information visit www.xolos.com.mx/en