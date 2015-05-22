Club Tijuana Women’s Team Makes Debut in San Diego

Xolas lose 4-0 against Beach Futbol Club in 2015 WPSL season debut

SAN YSIDRO – Club Tijuana kicked off another chapter in its soccer history Saturday afternoon. This time it was with its woman’s team going into the organization’s history book with its Woman’s Professional League (WPSL) debut at San Ysidro High.

Club Tijuana played to a 4-0 loss against visiting Beach FC of Long Beach, allowing a first half goal and a pair in the second half. Kiley Norris scored twice (38th and 65th minute) for the visitors while Shannon Kent also found the net (52nd).

Mills opened the score when he blasted a free kick from inside the six-yard box past Club Tijuana goalkeeper Itzel Gonzalez.

The free kick was whistled after Gonzalez scooped a pass by her own defender in the penalty area. The defender struck the pass with her feet, prompting the foul in the area.

Kent gave Beach FC the 2-0 lead early in the second half when she rolled in a shot from left to right into the lower corner of the net. Mills’ second score came on an individual effort. She beat a defender at the top of the box before shaking off Club Tijuana goalkeeper Paulette Gallardo before sending a shot into the net. Beach FC capped off the scoring when Victoria Bolden sent a low rolling shot to the lower right corner.

The Xolas nearly found the net on consecutive plays late in the match when Inglis Hernandez hit the crossbar on consecutive shots, both at an open net.

Club Tijuana will continue its first season in the WPSL, which occupies the second tier on the United States Women’s Soccer pyramid, next week.

The Xolas host LA Villa FC Sunday May 24 (3 p.m. Pacific) at San Ysidro High.

The WPSL fields 70 teams with players from different clubs, colleges and universities. The Xolas have players with experience at the national team and university levels.

Players such as Fabiola Ibarra and Carolina Jaramillo. They both featured Mexico in the recent Under-20 World Cup in Canada. Rodebaug’s squad also includes players who have won local and national championships. The Xolas also include players who live or attend schools in California. Gonzalez, the goalkeeper is one of them. She studies at the University California San Diego (UCSD).

Rosters:

Tijuana: 1. Itzel Ginzalez, 3, Veonica Perez, 7. Yazmin Guzman, 8. Jazmin Aguas, 10. Karla Perez, 11. Caroliina Jamarillo, 13. Lourdes Gordillo, 14. Nubia Ayala, 15. Patricia Gutierrez, 21. Inglis Hernandez, 24. Carla Rossi

Beach FC: 00. Kelli Cornell, 3. Shannon Kent, 4. Victoria Bolden, 6. Sarah Teegarden, 7. Lindsay Bullock, 11. Taylor Aldrete 15. Kayla Mills, 16. Ashley Bowyer, 19. Sam Drees-Kaufman, 21. Emily Cressy, 22. Morgan Hilby.