Comic Con has nothing over Chicano Con

Barrio Logan

By Elena Victoria Marques

Comic Con has Arrived….and with it, even more exciting…the first ever CHICANO CON. Let’s talk about Chicano Con. Let’s talk about Comic Con.

Barrio Logan, on the outskirts of downtown, has often been completely ignored by the comic con crowd and the festivities associated with it, despite housing one of its operational headquarters. Barrio Logan itself, is bursting at the seams with an art scene full of alternatives to “hotel art”, but despite this fact, has never had any attention throughout Comic Con, even with its proximity to the convention center.

However, this year the Barrio is taking it in true form to the history of the neighborhood. Border X held its first premier weekend of Chicano Con this past Friday and Saturday, preparing for the big one this upcoming weekend.

From the walls covered in classic comic books, to the art of Chicano super heroes and villains, to the boxes of comic books all up for grabs for the children attending the event. Not only did I have an amazing time seeing the art with such a fun exciting vibe throughout the entire space, but my 4 year old had a blast!

The giant chalk wall in the back, the child size tables in filled with art supplies for the younger attendees, and the movie under the stars was not only a great experience for me, with all my barrio friends present, but for my daughter as well. I’m really looking forward to this weekend, with not only the full blown Chicano Con event at Border X, with even more in store for all ages, but the Marvel vs DC show across the street at La Bodega Gallery, is definitely not one to be missed.

Along with tons of the barrio’s favorite artists, there will be live airbrushing, body painting, and tons of comic books to give away! Not to mention, the Friday before (to complete the Comic Con experience), we have the Comic Conga at El Centro Cultural de La Raza in Balboa park! It’s $13 at the door, but free to Comic Con ticket holders, with not only 2 founders of the Centro as featured artists but new student works from the Cosmic School of art, and a great line up of bands, for a night of character art and cumbia!

The buzz and excitement of Comic Con, has definitely made its way in, and it’s so much more enticing this way. It’s been taken back and taken over, Barrio Logan style. My suggestion: skip the lines, the crowds, the pushing, the shoving, the overpriced food and TV and movie infiltration in comic con distracting from its original purpose of comics and ART, and head to the Barrio for Chicano Con for reasonably priced artisan tacos, beer, and all the excitement and talent of Comic Con!