Community Celebrates San Ysidro Day

By Ana Gomez Salcido

With a line-up full of local entertainment, children’s activities, and a resource fair, community residents celebrated San Ysidro Day on Saturday, May 14, at San Ysidro Park.

“San Ysidro is not only a crossing place of San Diego, here lives an entire community,” said Director of Operations of Casa Familiar, Lisa Cuestas. “There are families that live here for two or more generations, and we celebrate this at the event.”

The all-day celebration is part of the series of events of the Borders Festival and is organized by the Art and Culture Department of Casa Familiar.

Casa Familiar is a non-profit that serves in San Ysidro community and offers social services along with cultural activities and community events like San Ysidro Day, a festival celebrated for more than 20 years.

San Ysidro Day celebration started at 08:30 a.m. with a round-trip bike ride from San Ysidro Park to Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.

Around 350 people enjoyed the resource fair, Mexican antojitos, and entertainment provided at the event.

One of the main attractions this year was the children’s activities provided by the New Children’s Museum of San Diego.

“What I liked the most of San Ysidro Day event was the children’s area, I don’t have kids but I’m here with my nephews,” said San Ysidro Resident, Ana Hurtado. “The staff is very patient with the kids and everything looks very organized.”

Cuestas mentioned the resource fair was organized in collaboration with several local agencies, schools and social organizations.

“This is an event to play,” said Cuestas. “Kids can have fun while their parents learn about the services provided in San Ysidro.”

For the children present at the event there was also a bounce house, sport activities, and even “loteria” games.