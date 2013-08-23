Community Notes

Binational Poetry Reading Through the Border Fence

Friendship Park and Playas de Tijuana

August 25th, 2-4pm

Poets from both sides of the border will read their work in a unique transborder expression of friendship from both sides of the USA/Mexico border fence in a bi-national plaza where we can talk up-close through the fence. This bi-national event, with scheduled poets from both nations and languages as well as open microphone opportunities, is very much in the spirit and purpose of the historic Friendship Park. Everyone is welcome to come listen, experience, and even read their lines of verse in this transcendence of lines and borders through poetry. Sponsored by Border Poets and Border encuentro.

Poesía transfronteriza

En el parque binacional en El Faro de Playas de Tijuana

25 agosto 2-4p

Poetas de los dos lados de la frontera se unen en un círculo de amistad a través de la malla divisoria para una sesión de micrófono abierto.

Se llevará el viento los pensamientos y emociones ignorando e incendiendo barreras. Todo dentro del parque histórico donde se reune la gente de los dos países con la malla divisoria en medio. ¡Gratis y abierto al público! Se puede apuntar para leer o simplemente disfrutar las líneas trancendiendo límites. Un evento de Poetas Fronterizos y Border encuentro.

Bilingual Book Discussion Group Meets at Escondido Library

Rincón Literario (The Literary Corner), Escondido Public Library’s bilingual book discussion group, will meet on Saturday, August 31st from 3:30 – 4:45 PM in the Library’s Board Room. Author and journalist, Miriam Ruvinskis, will lead the discussion in both English and Spanish. Un paseo para recordar / A Walk to Remember by Nicholas Sparks is the selected book for August.

Sure to wring yet more tears from willing readers’ eyes, this forced coming–of-age story by bestselling author, Nicholas Sparks, is sure to do just that.

Rincón Literario meets regularly on the last Saturday of each month to explore literature published in English and Spanish. In September, Rincon Literario readers will discuss La ladrona de libros / The Book Thief by Markus Zusak.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information visit the Library’s website at http://library.escondido.org

Rep. Susan Davis to Hold Event to Engage Girls in STEM Careers

Congresswoman Susan Davis in collaboration with STEAMConnect and YMCA Youth & Community Center will hold a discussion on how to engage girls in science and technology education. Residents planning to attend should RSVP at http://girlsinstem828.eventbrite.com/

WHAT: An informative panel discussion with women leaders in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) about the future for girls in STEM careers and how integrating the arts can play a vital role in gender equality in STEM education. Recent studies have shown that girls engage in STEM courses if they see women around them doing jobs in science and technology.

WHERE: YMCA Youth & Community Center 2929 Meade Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116

WHEN: Wednesday, August 28, 2013, 5:30 PM