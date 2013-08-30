Community Notes:

FIG FEST IS COMING TO SAN DIEGO

Fig Fest showcases a California treasure – figs – plus the best of San Diego’s chefs, wines and brews!

Fig Fest is a fundraising partnership between the California Fig Advisory Board, Les Dames d’Escoffier, San Diego, and the San Diego Public Market. Proceeds from the California Fig Fest San Diego will benefit Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center, St. Vincent de Paul Culinary Arts program, culinary scholarships/grants, and the San Diego Public Market Kitchen Project.

WHEN: Sunday, September 8, 2013, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: San Diego Public Market, 1735 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

TICKETS: Adults $55, Children $20

In 1769, the priests at Mission San Diego de Alcala planted the first figs in California – this is how the dark purple fig became known as “Mission.” Now, 244 years later, we’re celebrating this tasty fruit at Fig Fest San Diego!

Join 1,000 foodies from all over California as they celebrate one of summer’s greatest treats – the California fig! Fig Fest provides food enthusiasts a fig experience like no other, abounding with sights, smells and tastes that sharpen appetites and inspiration for ways to enjoy figs throughout the year.

Savor gourmet food samples from over 40 local chefs, bakers and food purveyors paired with delicious wines and craft beers from California and Baja’s best winemakers and breweries. Enjoy fresh and dried California Figs, delicious recipes, entertainment and more at the first San Diego Fig Fest!

El Festival de Vela Embellezerá el Embarcadero de San Diego en Septiembre

Se Esperan Más de 225,000 Personas al Gran Espectáculo de Barcos Veleros

El Festival de la Vela del 2013 patrocinado por el Museo Marítimo de San Diego transformará el Embarcadero en un parque náutico. Una serie de barcos extraordinarios y más de veinte barcos de vela nos visitarán del 30 de agosto al 2 de septiembre de este año. El festival se lanzó con un majestuosos desfile de barcos y navios en la Bahía de San Diego el pasado jueves 29 de agosto. El desfile comienzó a las 11:00 am y se pudo disfrutar del Embarcadero, la Isla Harbor, la Isla Shelter y desde Coronado. El festival ofrece música, exhibición de distintos barcos, apetitosas comidas y deliciosas bebidas de una gran variedad de puestos; también ofrece actividades para familias, un zoológico para niños y una serie de puestos con una gran variedad de articulos de venta con más de 150 vendedores.

San Ysidro Health Center Schedules 8th Annual Clásico de Golf

San Ysidro Health Center will hold its 8th Annual Clásico de Golf on Monday, September 30, 2013 at the San Diego Country Club.

With a 10 a.m. shotgun starting format, the golf fundraiser has green fees of $600 per golfer, with foursomes at $2,000. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, all food and beverages, and an awards dinner that immediately follows play. Awards dinner tickets are available for non-playing guests.

Register online for the Clásico de Golf at www. syhc.org/golf.html. For more info, contact Jacqueline Silverman at (858) 385-7733