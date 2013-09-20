Community Notes:

On Thursday, September 26th from 4 to 5:30 pm at in Room 7202 at Southwestern College’s Higher Education Center in National City (880 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950) for a community workshop hosted by the National City SMART Foundation Project. Your participation is very important in helping the City identify barriers and opportunities for pedestrian and bike access as well as help develop community-based projects at the “neighborhood” level. In addition, all workshop participants will be entered in a RAFFLE for a chance to win great prizes — so don’t miss out!

The National City SMART Foundation is working together with the Safe Routes to School Program to enhance awareness and pedestrian/bike safety, as well as enhance and expand walking/biking opportunities in National City. This yearlong project will provide additional community outreach opportunities for further public input and we wish to keep you apprised on the project as it progresses and encourage you to participate in future community outreach efforts. By working together with you and/or your organization, we are sure to bring forth a project that has the community’s best interest in mind.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Children are welcome. Spanish translation will be available.

Open Spaces

Over the course of two years, the Museum of Art will work with four San Diego county neighborhoods to engage new audiences by supporting, implementing, and collaborating on the development of public art and art education programs throughout San Diego County. An Artist-In-Residence will be chosen for each selected community. This artist will work with a local lead artist and focus group to design and realize a public art project.

Current Project: Logan Heights (and the greater area including Barrio Logan, Grant Hill, Stockton, Memorial Heights, and Sherman Heights)

Over the course of several months, community members will work with selected artists’ to determine the content, location, and media of each work of art, and decide how this work reflects the unique character of their community.

Open Spaces: Logan Heights Kickoff Meeting

Wednesday, September 25, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92113

Learn about an opportunity to help create a public art piece that helps reflect the unique diversity of Logan Heights and the surrounding area. A child-ren’s art workshop and refreshments available during the meeting.