Community Notes:

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at La Vista Memorial Park

The 5th annual community celebration of Dia de los Muertos at La Vista Memorial Park will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, family and friends will gather to commemorate the lives of the deceased and partake in this ancient celebration with a modern twist.

The 5th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration will take place at La Vista Memorial Park, located at 3191 Orange St., and is free to the public. Many traditions, both new and old, will be featured at the event such as altar building, dance rituals, hip-hop and fire dancers, stilt walkers and live entertainment. Several types of art will be present including woodcarving, photo art, repujado (pressed metal art) and face painting.

Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera to Visit CSUSM

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. California State University San Marcos will welcome Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, the first Chicano/Latino poet laureate of California, for an event titled, “From Vista to Laureateville: A Reading and Conversation” in the Arts Building, Room 111. It is free and open to the public.

Juan Felipe Herrera is an award-winning writer who was named California Poet Laureate in March 2012. Since his appointment by Governor Jerry Brown last year, Juan Felipe Herrera has been traveling the state eliciting words, stanzas and poems from the public and urging Californians to get involved with poetry and celebrate its vital place in American culture. The CSUSM event will include a conversation with Juan Felipe Herrera as well as a book signing.

A Night in Baja

A San Diego Fundraiser to Benefit Children of Baja California, Nov 14

Mark your calendars for November 14, 2013 to attend “A Night in Baja”. Corazon de Vida, a non-profit foundation serving the children of Baja California, will hold a special fundraiser at Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro, in San Diego to support its mission of raising much-needed funds for 14 different orphanages.

Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro is located in Hillcrest on the corner of Third and University and brings an authentic Puerto Nuevo dining experience to the heart of San Diego. Enjoy Baja-style lobster, fresh guacamole prepared tableside, and other regional specialties all while supporting a good cause. The restaurant’s atmosphere and design capture the festive Mexican traditions and tasteful flavors of Puerto Nuevo.

Individual tickets are $40 and can be purchased through EventBrite. There will be a silent auction and much more. If you cannot attend, please consider making a donation of any amount at http://bajanov14.eventbrite.com.

Event: A Night in Baja for Corazon de Vida

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2013

Time: 6:00pm – 10pm

Location: Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro (141 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103)

Tickets $40: Visit EventBrite to purchase tickets or donate

New Community Partners and Activities at the 2013 Good Food Community Fair

October 27, 2013 10am – 2pm

at the San Diego Public Market, 1735 National Avenue, San Diego

As a Celebration of Food Day, Slow Food Urban San Diego and The San Diego Public Market are hosting a gathering of local organizations in the good, clean and fair food communities. Look forward to informational booths from each organization and several demonstrations on cheese-making, breaking down fish, and cooking with kids. There will also be a passport challenge with prizes; pumpkin carving; and an interactive paddock and photo booth.

From 10 a.m – noon explore cooking with kids with Chef Cynthia Quinonez. From Noon to 1 p.m., learn to break down an entire fish with fishmonger, Tommy Gomes and Catalina Offshore Products. Then, Starting at 1 pm, learn how to prepare that fish with Chef Jenn Felmley!

SD Weekly Markets will offer a farmers’ market for the day so shoppers can purchase local produce and artisan foods from a variety of farmers and vendors.

Participation and attendance is free to the public and presenters. This is a day of learning sharing and fun! Visit: goodfoodfair.com