Community Notes:

Scholarship Opportunity for San Diego county high school seniors

San Diego county high school seniors who will attend accredited colleges and universities in San Diego County are encouraged to apply for a scholarship from the San Diego County Citizens’ Scholarship Foundation. Applicants must show financial need for the award. The Scholarship amount is typically about $1000, but may vary depending on endowment investment income and the number of selected applicants.

High school seniors may apply on a form available on December 10th at sdccsf.org and from high school counselors. The application deadline is March 2, 2014.

The San Diego County Citizens’ Scholarship Foundation was started in 1963 with a $25 donation for one scholarship. With additional contributions and prudent investments, the foundation now administers a $1.2 million fund. In cooperation with other foundations, it now awards up to 100 scholarships annually.

Insightful Film on Cuba to Screen in Escondido

A special one hour documentary on Cuba will be shown at the Escondido Public Library, 239 So. Kalmia in Escondido, on Saturday, December 21 at 2 PM. The film is free and open to the public. Ambassador Julian Nava, who traveled to Cuba several times since the Castro Revolution in 1959 producedthis video after talking to Cubans only (no government officials). Voices of Cuba reveals how everyday Cubans feel about the Revolution and relations with the U.S.

Julian Nava served as U.S. Ambassador under President Jimmy Carter and briefly under President Ronald Reagan. Nava will be open to questions and discussion after the showing.