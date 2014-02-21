Community Notes:

Bonita-Sunnyside Library and Bonita Museum Partner to Host Local Art Exhibit and Workshop

The Bonita Museum and Cultural Center in collaboration with the Bonita Branch Library present Voces: The Enchantment of the Sirens exhibit. The exhibit will display artwork by Daniel Marquez and Carlos Castrejon at the Bonita Museum and Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Rd, from February 26 through March 30. The opening reception for the artwork will be Friday, February 28 at the Bonita Museum and Cultural Center. In addition, an “Artists at Work” workshop will be held by the two artists on March 15 at 1 p.m. at the Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library, 4375 Bonita Rd. The artists will discuss their work and conduct a painting demonstration.

Both artists started off their experiences in Mexico, and once they moved to the United States, their artwork expanded and evolved. As investigators of wisdom and thoughts, the works of Marquez and Castre-jon probe their perceptions and the world around us. Each artist distinctly expresses their local experiences as well as questions truth and emotion in their works.

“I work with different styles in a combination that represents my point of view,” says artist Daniel Marquez. “I paint my vision of the environment using the experience of the past to create a conversation with my reality.”

For more information on the Voces: The Enchantment of the Sirens exhibit, contact the Bonita-Sunnyside Library at (619) 475-4642. For more information visit our website at: www.sdcl.org.

Saxophone Great Charles McPherson, Jazz 88.3 FM and the San Diego Ballet to Present “Sweet Synergy Suite” on March 8

For the first time in KSDS-FM’s history, the nonprofit radio station, broadcasting as Jazz 88.3 FM, will video stream a live, San Diego performance on March 8, 2014.

“Sweet Synergy Suite,” an original jazz ballet composed by renowned saxophonist Charles McPherson, in partnership with the San Diego Ballet and Jazz 88.3 FM, will captivate audiences as it’s performed at San Diego’s Saville Theatre and video streamed live around the globe, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, to purchase tickets or to watch “Sweet Synergy Suite” live online, visit www.jazz88.org.

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT TOWN HALL & RESOURCE FAIR

Event in National City Seeks to Inform, Enroll South Region Residents

WHAT: The San Ysidro Health Center and Supervisor Greg Cox will host a community forum to discuss benefits under the Affordable Care Act, Medi-Cal and CalFresh (food stamps). A Resource Fair will follow with specialists on hand to provide enrollment assistance to those eligible for these programs.

Nearly 500,000 San Diego County residents lack health insurance. In South County alone, anywhere from 30-40% of the population is uninsured, some of the highest rates in the County.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” is designed to increase access to health care to millions of uninsured across the country that cannot afford insurance, face enrollment barriers or were dropped by their employer.

WHEN: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2014, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHO: The San Ysidro Health Center and Supervisor Greg Cox are hosting the community forum along with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and the National City Mayor and Council.

WHERE: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 140 East 12th Street, National City, CA 91950

NOTES: Resource partners include County of San Diego HHSA, Live Well San Diego, The YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, American Lung Association, South Bay Community Services, Public Consulting Group, National City Collaborative Family Resource Centers, Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE), Olivewood Gardens.

Flu shots also available until supplies last.