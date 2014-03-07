Community Notes:

An all woman’s art exhibition a very womanly celebration

Casa Familiar’s THE FRONT is proud to present Sanctuary: 7th Annual Dia de la Mujer Art Exhibition. The group art exhibition features the work of 48 female artists from both sides of the border and will be on view from March 7th 2014 to April 24th 2014. With over 50 art pieces on view, the exhibition is a wonderful collection of work, inspired by this years theme: Sanctuary. Artists were invited to explore the idea of sanctuary in its many manifestations as it relates to them as women and builders and creators of their own spaces. With this theme, the exhibition curator, Leticia Gomez Franco honors the mission of the Dia de la Mujer.

Sanctuary opens this Friday March 7th 2014 at Casa Fa-miliar’s THE FRONT: A Collaborative of Art, Culture, Design & Urbanism- located at 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA 92173. The opening reception will run from 4-10pm. While the art exhibition is definitely the highlight, the night also includes a “noche de cultura” featuring live music by The Roots Fac-tory’s own, DJ Ana Brown, roots dance theater, as well as a very special performance by Fesway brought to us by Mucho San Diego all the way from Guada-lajara, MX. A highlight for the opening this year is an art making booth hosted by the San Diego Museum of Art. The Nichos y Santuarios booth will be sharing outdoor festive space with our all womens crafts market as well as delicious food options from Mariscos German and Irene’s Kitchen.

Admission to both the exhibition and the film screening are free and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend, although parents who are sensitive to nudity should keep in mind the nature of the exhibition.

El Consulado General de México en San Diego Invita a la Comunidad Mexicana a Participar en La Semana de Educación Financiera 2014

El Consulado General de México en San Diego por cuarto año consecutivo llevará a cabo la Semana de Educación Financiera 2014 (SEF), del 10 al 15 de marzo, bajo el lema: ¡Ahorra, invierte y mejora tu futuro!

A través de seis ferias informativas, cuatro presentaciones y tres talleres educativos en diversas localidades de las ciudades de San Diego, Escondido, San Marcos y Vista, se presentarán los temas siguientes:

• Recomendaciones para administrar el dinero

• Oportunidades para invertir en proyectos productivos y negocios patrimoniales.

• Opciones para proteger el patrimonio.

• Cumplimiento de obligaciones fiscales.

• Beneficios de la seguridad social y el ahorro para el retiro.

• Dónde obtener orientación financiera.

Se invita a la comunidad mexicana a que participe en los talleres informativos gratuitos que se llevarán a cabo en las instalaciones del Consulado General de México en San Diego; 1549 India Street, San Diego, CA. 92101.

• Lunes 10 de marzo, de 12 pm a 12:45 pm

o Taller Informativo “Bene-ficios de la seguridad social y el ahorro para el retiro”

o Impartido por Yolanda York, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration

• Miércoles 12 de marzo, de 12 pm a 1 pm

o Taller Informativo “Cómo llegar a la Universidad”

o Impartido por Cristina Parodi Araya, Parent/Family Liaison, San Diego County Office of Education

• Viernes 14 de marzo, de 12:15 pm a 1 pm

o Taller Informativo “El uso inteligente del Crédito”

o Impartido por Valeria Castelo, Certified Credit Counselor, ClearPoint Credit Counseling Solutions

El programa de actividades de la Semana de Educación Financiera es una iniciativa promovida por el Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior (IME), que tiene como objetivo mejorar la educación financiera en la comunidad mexicana que radica en el exterior.

La Cónsul General, Remedios Gómez Arnau invita a la comunidad a participar en los diversos eventos que este programa ofrece y canalizar sus inquietudes empresariales, así como sus requerimientos de capacitación para un mejor manejo del presupuesto familiar, todo lo cual se atiende a través de la SEF.

Para mayor información, no dude en llamar al teléfono (619) 308—9911 y (619) 308-9925 o hacer contacto en el correo electrónico anoriega@consul mexsd.org.