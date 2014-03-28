Community Notes:

OPEN FORUM FOR EUSD SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH INPUT

The Board of Education of the Escondido Union School District announces an “Open Forum” to meet with the Search Consultants who are conducting the search for a new superintendent for the K-8 district. The meeting will be held, April 2, 2014, at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Escondido Union School District Education Center, located at 2310 Aldergrove Ave. in Escondido, Ca.

MiraCosta College to Host Community Science Fair

On Saturday, April 5, 1-4 p.m., MiraCosta College will host a free hands-on Science Fair for community members and children, on the central lawn near the clock tower at MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Dr., Oceanside. The fair will feature more than 100 interactive science activities for elementary and middle school children facilitated by MiraCosta College faculty and students.

“The goals are to promote MiraCosta College as a community resource and engage children in stimulating science activities,” says MiraCosta College Service Learning Coordinator Carol Wilkinson. “Each year, our instructors work with their students to plan and facilitate activities that inspire and stimulate young minds. Our students have the opportunity to assume a leadership role, apply their learning in a meaningful way, and serve the community. It’s a win-win event that benefits both campus and community.”