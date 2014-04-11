Community Notes:

Public Invited to Free Healthcare Enrollment Fair in San Diego Saturday, April 12

With one week to go for people to sign-up for health coverage, a union of healthcare workers invites the public to attend a free healthcare enrollment event Saturday, April 12 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Dr., in San Diego. The health fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is designed to help people sign-up for free and low-cost health coverage through Medi-Cal or Covered California.

The event is sponsored by the San Diego Organizing Project, Alliance for Californians for Community Empowerment and SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, a healthcare workers union with 150,000 members in California, which has enrolled more than 11,000 people at similar enrollment fairs across the state since October. The deadline for people to sign-up for health coverage to avoid paying a fine is April 15.

Each person enrolling needs to bring: 1) proof of identity such as a photo ID, driver’s license or passport: 2) proof of address such as a piece of postmarked mail; 3) proof of income such as tax filings from 2012 or 2013 or the last 30 days of paystubs; and 4) proof of citizenship such as a birth certificate, permanent resident card, or certificate of citizenship or naturalization. Each person enrolling must also provide date of birth, social security number, and home ZIP code.

WHAT: Free community event for the public to have questions answered face-to-face about health coverage and enroll in Medi-Cal or Covered California.

WHEN: Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, CA 92114

Chula Vista Library Lending Free Family Passes to Museum of Man

In celebration of National Library Week, April 13-20, the Chula Vista Public Library is launching a new program for the entire family to enjoy. The library is lending free “Adventure Kids” family passes to San Diego’s Museum of Man, located in Balboa Park. Families can check the seven-day passes out just like a library book. Each pass allows two adults and up to four children free admission to the museum. The library plans to make the family passes available indefinitely.

The Museum of Man, San Diego’s anthropology and archeology museum, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum focuses on the peoples of the Western Americas and also offers cross-cultural exhibits. Of interest to children, the museum offers “tons of cool stuff from human history and culture.”

“Our goal is to give the children of Chula Vista the kinds of hands-on play and interaction that effective learning requires,” said Micah Parzen, CEO of the Museum of Man. “We’re especially excited to share with them our revamped children’s exhibit, ‘Adventure Kids in Egypt,’ which immerses them in the archaeology of Ancient Egypt.”

Several family passes are available at each Chula Vista Library Branch: Civic Center, 365 F Street, South Chula Vista Branch, 389 Orange Avenue, and Otay Ranch Branch, in the Otay Ranch Town Center Mall, 2015 Birch Road. Interested families can ask for them at the accounts desk of each branch. Passes may be placed on hold if not immediately available.

Family Fun Day & Health Fair

American Medical Student Association, a pre-medical chapter at UCSD has partnered with the Disability Help Center to bring the community the San Diego Steps 4 Health Presents: Family Fun Day & Health Fair.

This is a free, public event that will be held at Rosa Parks Field at City Heights on Saturday, April 26, 2014 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Its purpose is to educate families about health-related issues and practices and provide free non-invasive medical services. It features an array of health organizations, fun activities, and food and entertainment for community members of all ages.

What the Heck Just Happened?

A forum on the Mayoral Special election, 2014 elections, voter participation and building Latino power.

Guest Speakers will include: councilmember David Alvarez, Richard Barrera, Dr. Isidro Ortiz, Carmen Lopez, plus others.

When: Staurday, April 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. From 4-5 there will be a networking mixer.

Where: El Centro Cultural De La Raza, 2004 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101