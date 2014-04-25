Community Notes:

Grammy-Winning Los Lobos to Perform a Benefit Concert for San Diegans with Disabilities

Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning rock band famous for its remake of the smash hit “La Bamba,” will perform Sunday, June 1, at the Illumina Outdoor Amphitheater in a concert benefiting San Diegans with disabilities.

Los Lobos – made up of David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, Louie Pérez and Steve Berlin – is celebrating more than 40 years as a group. Since forming, it has connected with fans through its eclectic style, blending traditional regional Mexican folk music, rock and roll, blues, R&B and country. The band is known for its 1987 remake of Ritchie Valens’ classic “La Bamba,” which earned it a number one hit on the Billboard charts and led to opening gigs for U2 and The Clash.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Performances will start at 6:30 p.m. with the U.S. Navy Color Guard presentation, followed by the highly acclaimed youth band Mariachi Costa Azul of Chula Vista, and Los Lobos at 7:30 p.m. Intermission festivities will include a live auction with two guitars autographed by the band.

Guests will be able to munch on delicious street tacos and sip craft beer and wine margaritas.

The Illumina Outdoor Amphitheatre is located at 5200 Illumina Way, San Diego, CA 92122. Tickets are $45 per person for general admission and $95 per person for VIP admission. Tickets can be purchased only at www.ljfa.org.

Mariachi USA Celebrates 25th Anniversary As Premier Mariachi Festival

What started out as a dream of Rodri J. Rodriguez, founder of Mariachi USA has turned into a lifelong tradition. As they reach this unique milestone, Mariachi USA celebrates their Silver Anniversary, 25 years of anniversary of bringing Los Angeles audiences rich mariachi music tradition that many Mexicans take pride in and non-Mexicans embrace as the happy music of the world. On Saturday June 28, 2014 tens of thousands of fans will attend the premier mariachi music festival in the world and the only annual Latino themed event at the Hollywood Bowl for 25 consecutive years. The festival will showcase top Mariachi bands from the USA and Mexico, traditional folkloric dances and the legendary Fireworks display that together have made the event a cultural icon in the USA.

Founded and created by artist/producer Rodriguez, the festival pays homage to an important music genre and cultural tradition. For preferred seating tickets and more information visit www.mariachiusa.com, other ticketsavailable at www. ticketmaster.com.

“Mariachi USA is more than a concert to our fans. Four generation deep families embrace it as their mecca and enjoy it as their annual family gathering. This year our traditional half time jam will feature a Bruno Mars medley Mariachi style, reflective of our retro acculturated musicians and audience alike. While not surprised, since California is now comprised of a 39% Latino majority, it wows us that our audience is getting younger each year which means more than ever we must deliver a cutting edge production that weaves tradition with the contemporary so come on get happy!” said Rodriguez, creator, producer and host of Mariachi USA.

Mariachi USA Dancers are topping off this 4-½ hour action-packed lineup is a spectacular fireworks finale by Pyro-spectaculars that accompanies the traditional sing-along of 17,000 fans singing to El Rey, Volver Volver, Viva Mexico and La Negra.

Renowned mariachi groups and guest performers to showcase their prowess at the 25th Mariachi USA include: Mariachi Cobre, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, Mariachi Los Reyes, Mariachi Tierra Querida de Ismael Hernandez, Junko Seki (Born and raised in Japan, Junko came to the U.S. in hopes of making her musical career come to fruition), Folklorico Mi Tierra.

Political Note:

There are two candidate forums:

The first one is for City of Chula Vista, Council candidates, both for Seat #1 and Seat #2. The forum will be on Wednesday, April 30, beginning at 5:30 pm., and be in the auditorium of the Civic Center Library.

The second one is a week later, on Wednesday, May 7, and it will the three candidates for Mayor. This forum will begin at 6:00 pm in the Civic Center Library.