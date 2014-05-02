Community Notes:

Local Educator to Keynote Chicano Federation Unity Luncheon

Dr. Constance M. Carroll, Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, will be the keynote speaker at the Chicano Federation of San Diego County’s annual Unity Luncheon. The event will be held Friday, May 9 at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside, 1355 N. Harbor Drive, in Downtown San Diego. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and program is at 12:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $75.

“We are honored to have Dr. Carroll speak at our luncheon, “ said Chicano Federation CEO Raymond Uzeta. He added, “She has been a long-time supporter of our organization and Dr. Carroll recognizes how the value of the programs we provide empower the community in so many ways, including education.”

Chicano Federation is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2014. The non-profit organization has a budget of more than $12 million and provides important services for thousands of people in San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties including: affordable housing for working families, seniors and disabled; nutritional food program for children; technical assistance and training for childcare professionals; home-based childcare and parent education services; Head Start programs; and HIV research and education. Go to www.ChicanoFederation.org for more information about Chicano Federation and the annual Unity Luncheon.

A.B.L.E Club Host Second Annual VW Car Show

Southwestern College’s Abilities Beyond Limitation Through Education (A.B.L.E.) Club is hosting its 2nd Annual Volkswagen Air Cooled Fiesta Car Show. This fundraiser is meant to promote disability awareness. Proceeds from the car show will be used for scholarships and to purchase disability equipment.

A.B.L.E is still accepting car entries. The entry fee is $20 and comes with a free shirt. Those interested or who have questions should contact Robert Valerio at (619) 421-6700 Ext. 5209.

Charles McPherson Trio among Notable Musicians for “Jazz Night San Diego”

KSDS-FM’s (Jazz 88.3) first annual “Jazz Night San Diego” will feature dinner, drinks and live performances from celebrated musicians throughout the county, with tickets available to the Charles McPherson Trio concert at Casa Artelexia in Little Italy on Friday, May 16, 2014, 6-9 p.m.

The fundraising event will include simultaneous performances from 15 celebrated musicians at nine locations around San Diego. The general public will be able to purchase tickets to the open event, featuring the musical stylings of jazz great Charles McPherson on saxophone, Bob Boss on guitar and Marshall Hawkins on bass – all amidst colorful Mexican folk art, murals and lanterns. (The eight remaining events will take place in private homes and are by invitation only.)

McPherson has been a notable figure in the modern, mainstream jazz scene for more than 35 years. Over the course of his career, he’s toured internationally with his own group, and was recently featured at New York’s Lincoln Center showcasing his original compositions and arrangements.

The musicians playing at the eight private events include guitarist Peter Sprague, vocalist Leonard Patton, saxophonist Tripp Sprague, pianist Mike Wofford and flutist Holly Hoffman, among many others.

Jazz 88.3 FM will provide emcees for each private party, who will call the radio station during the event to talk about the music, food and happenings at the homes.

Tickets for the performan-ces are $100 each; all proceeds will benefit Jazz 88.3 FM, San Diego’s only nonprofit jazz station broadcasting 24/7, and the station’s numerous school and community programs that promote the presentation, preservation and education of jazz.

“Jazz Night San Diego” will take place Friday, May 16, 2014, 6-9 p.m., with the open performance from the Charles McPherson Trio happening at Casa Artelexia in Little Italy, 2400 Kettner Blvd. #102.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

San Diego has to be one of the best US cities to be in to celebrate Mexican culture and take part in this year’s Cinco de Mayo festivities.

In Del Mar? Head to Solana Beach’s free Cinco de Mayo Community Fiesta on May 4th at La Colonia Park for authentic Mexican food, beverages and Mariachi Orgullo de San Diego.

Near Old Town? Guaranteed to be the biggest party in San Diego for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the whole of Old Town is being turned into a huge fiesta May 4th and 5th!

Kiwanis/SDSU Cinco de Mayo Concert

Monday, May 5th starting at 5:00 PM and ending at 6:30 PM

Kiwanis Club of San Diego presents a special Cinco de Mayo concert in Balboa Park to benefit the SDSU School of Music and Dance. This FREE family friendly event includes performances by SDSU Jazz, Choir, Mariachi and String Ensembles.

Fútbol De Primera Radio acquires the exclusive Radio Rights of Copa América 2015 and Copa América Centenario 2016 to be held in the United States.

Fútbol de Primera Radio is proud to announce that it has acquired the exclusive terrestrial and satellite radio rights in the Spanish language for the 2015 Copa América to be played in Chile from June 11 to July 4th and the 2016 Copa América Centenario to be played June 3-26 of 2016 to commemorate South American Football’s Confederation’s (CONMEBOL) centennial. This extraordinary tournament to be played across the Unites States will have the participation of all 10 South American countries plus Mexico, the US National Team and four additional Concacaf countries and promises to become the biggest sporting event to be held in the US since the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Copa América Chile 2015, meanwhile, will mark the 44th edition of the oldest continental international competition and will qualify the winner to the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017. The national team of Mexico will play as one of the two invitees and will join the 10 South American countries.