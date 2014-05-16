Community Notes:

The Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Day Remembrance Event

The Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Committee will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Event, Monday, May 26, 2014 from 11 am to 1 pm at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan.

The community is invited in remembrance of their fellow service men and women with appreciate and gratitude.

This event will be the first anniversary of the unveiling of the memorial. A short 30-minute program will begin the event. The program will include a flag presentation, song, prayer and comments by those who wish to speak, followed by lunch. Bring you own chairs or a something to sit upon.

SOUTH COUNTY VETERAN CENTER HOSTS CAREER PATHWAYS EVENT

Job seekers, including veterans and the general public, are invited to a South County Veteran Career Pathways Workshop at the South Chula Vista Branch Library, 389 Orange Avenue, on Wednesday, May 21. This free program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is sponsored by San Diego Workforce Services, Veteran Services of Chula Vista.

Topics will include job search techniques, labor market information, job referrals, networking and more. The career pathways initiative is an approach designed to link and coordinate education and training services in ways that enable workers to attain employment. San Diego Workforce Services is a division of the California Employment Development Department. Reservations are not necessary. For more information, call the library at (619) 585-5755.

Mayor Cheryl Cox to Host Community Conversation Focused on New Leadership for Sweetwater Union High School District

With the support of National City Mayor Ron Morrison, Imperial Beach Mayor Jim Janney and San Diego Councilmember David Alvarez, Chula Vista Mayor Cheryl Cox today announced she will host a free public community conversation on the topic of preparing for new leadership at the Sweet-water Union High School District. The event will be held at Chula Vista City Council Chambers on Wednesday, May 28, 2014 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This event will likely reach capacity and attendees must be registered. Those who wish to attend can register at no cost by visiting Mayor Cox’s web-page for the registration link and to take a short survey: ChulaVistaCA.gov/goto/Mayor

“Great educational systems make great communities, so we need to pull together and talk about how we can collectively drive change to reverse the bad news and ask future policy makers to refocus on quality education for students,” said Mayor Cox. “We’ve had too many years of troubled leadership at Sweetwater. I say we take this chance to put a stop to it and set a course for excellence so we can once again highlight the great work that we know is going on in many classrooms throughout the district.”

Currently, California’s largest grade 7-12 school district is faced with uncertainty resulting from the potential need to replace an entire board of trustees in the fall, and the imminent need to recruit and hire a new superintendent for the current superintendent who has indicated he will retire later this year.

“The goal of this conversation is to create a constructive environment in order to foster a set of community-driven priorities and qualities for Sweetwater’s new leadership in an effort to avoid future corruption, get a clear picture of the district’s true financial condition and provide direction for what will hopefully be many years of organizational success,” said Cox.

Event At A Glance

Preparing for New Leadership at Sweetwater Union High School District

Public must register to reserve a seat in accordance with fire code.

Wednesday, May 28, 2014, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Chula Vista Council Chambers, 276 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista – 91910

Online registration: www.chulavistaca.gov/goto/Mayor