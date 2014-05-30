Community Notes:………………

El Centro de Salud de San Ysidro esta Celebrando 45 Años de Constante Innovación y Atención al Paceiente

El Centro de Salud de San Ysidro, tiene el placer de anunciar su Cuarta Gala celebrando 45 años de constante innovación, atención al paciente a toda la región sur y este del Condado de San Diego.

El Sábado, 28 de junio del 2014, en el histórico Hotel Del Coronado, El Centro de Salud de San Ysidro y Danitza y Esteban Villanueva de Giving-Back Magazine, serán los anfitriones de nuestros funcionarios electos de la región, líderes cívicos, empresarios, promotores de la salud y servicios humanos para la Gala de “¡Vamos a Bailar!” – Sera una velada llena de elegancia, buena comida, presentaciones de premios, subastas y mucho más.

Los ingresos de la Gala de este año se invertirán para beneficio y expansión de los servicios de nuestra clínica que atiende específicamente a nuestros adultos de la tercera edad. El Centro de Salud de San Ysidro está trabajando en la ampliación de una clínica de servicios más grande. La demanda de servicios de salud de alto nivel sigue creciendo a medida que envejece la población frecuentemente conocida como “los baby boomers”. Pero la necesidad es grande y la demanda de estos servicios está creciendo rápidamente. Como resultado de ello, los ingresos de la Gala de este año serán asignados específicamente a la expansión de los servicios para nuestra creciente población de pacientes adultos a través de la creación de una nueva Clínica de Servicios Para Adultos de la Tercera Edad.

Lo destacado de la noche será la presentación de los premios para nuestros Cam-peones de la Salud 2014 del Centro de Salud de San Ysidro.

Para obtener más información visite el Centro de Salud de San Ysidro en su sitio de internet www.syhc.org.

‘Give the Dream’ music video unveiling kicks off six-week fundraising drive

The Foundation for Gross-mont and Cuyamaca Colleges has kicked off a six-week fundraising drive for its Give the Dream student grants with the launching of a music video that viewers and potential donors are being encouraged to share via social media.

The official fundraising drive kicked off Tuesday night with an unveiling at the monthly governing board meeting.

Give the Dream provides emergency grants of up to $500 to students facing unexpected financial hardships that put their college attendance at risk. Since 2010, more than $100,000 has been granted to Grossmont and Cuyamaca students, who are also provided resources to help them build their money-management skills.

Supporters of the colleges can go to the Give the Dream website at www.givethedream.net and share the video, which features students and college staffers, as well as people in the community, singing their variation of a catchy pop tune with lyrics calling for donations.

“We involved businesses and residents of this region because Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges are here to serve the needs of the public in East County and beyond. There is a reason we are called community colleges,” said John Valencia, Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District associate vice chancellor of Advancement and Communications and Foundation CEO. “We want thousands of people to see the video, click on the Give the Dream website, and open their wallets. Every little bit makes a huge difference to our students.”

Every time the video is shared by individuals from the Give the Dream website, that person’s names will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card. One card will be awarded each week until June. 20.

San Diego Museum Council presents El Dia de los Museos

On Sunday, June 1, 2014 join the San Diego Museum Council for the fourth annual el Dia de los Museos.

El Dia de los Museos, or Day of the Museums, is an annual event to serve local children by bringing the world of museums to their community. Hosted by the Sherman Heights Community Center in Barrio Sherman, each museum will showcase hands-on fun activities that reflect their individual institution. Local children will experience a world of ideas through art, science, nature, history and more. Each child will receive a passport to collect stamps and stickers from all the museum booths they visit during the course of the afternoon and will earn a prize for completing all the activities.

El Dia de los Museos, a fun family event, invites children of all ages to be creative and enjoy the variety of activities available. From dressing as historic figures to creating rock art, there will be plenty to keep the family busy all afternoon.

El Dia de los Museos is a free event.

Where: Sherman Heights Community Center; 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego

When: Sunday, June 1, 2014, 1-4pm

Shock ‘N The Park 3rd Annual Production

Hip Hop, Breakin’, Poppin and Waacking at Market Creek Plaza

Jacobs Center – Market Creek Plaza, 310 Euclid Ave, San Diego. Sunday June 8th, 2-4pm. Pre-show at 1:30 pm and post-show until 4:30 pm featuring Hip Hop community guests as well as freestyle and Breakin’.

Do you remember the last time you saw a hundred dancers performing in perfect harmony on stage? Culture Shock San Diego is pleased to do this and more while showcasing their craft of Hip Hop. These professional entertainers ages 5 to 45 are thrilled to bring this 3rd annual outdoor free show to the community. Bring your hats and picnic blankets, and join us for the pre-show at 1:30pm

Heartland Fire & Rescue to Hold Pancake Breakfast

On Sunday, June 8, 2014 the La Mesa Firefighters from Heartland Fire & Rescue will present a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. The breakfast will be held at La Mesa Fire Station 11, located at 8034 Allison Avenue. The event will be held between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $5.00 and the meal will consist of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Funds from the event will be donated to benefit the Burn Institute and Muscular Dystrophy Association. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the breakfast.