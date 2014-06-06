Community Notes:

7th Annual Movies in the Park

National City will kick off its 7th Summer Movies in the Park series with a showing of “Cars 2” June 13th at Las Palmas Park. The series will continue with a movie on the second Friday of the month through September. As part of the San Diego Movies in the Park Series, each free movie event includes pre-show entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. with the feature presentation starting at dusk.

Journey of the Skeletons

A multiracial trio of angels never had a clue they could get into so much trouble when they decided to head to Earth to take part in the Dia de los Muertos ceremony. They have to deal with skeletons in their closets while fighting for their souls with the lord of the Aztec underworld and his evil black jaguar.

Director William Virchis and playwright Max Branscomb, the creators of Teatro Máscara Mágica’s enormously popular “La Pastorela” franchise, have teamed up on the award-winning comedy “The Journey of the Skeletons” at the La Jolla Playhouse. Performances are June 11-22 at the Shank Theatre.

Tickets are $25 General Admission, $15 Students/Military, $10 for Seniors/Children 12yrs and under. To order call 1-800-838-3006 or www.brownpapertickets.comevent/616709

SDSU Football Set to Hold Youth Camp on June 21

Cheer and Dance Clinic to take place on Aug. 9



The San Diego State football program will host its youth football camp on June 21 for participants ages 5-13, and will also hold a Cheer and Dance clinic for those the same ages on Aug. 9.



The cost to participate in the football camp is $35 per person, and includes a T-shirt and a ticket to the Aztecs’ season opener against Northern Arizona on Aug. 30 at Qualcomm Stadium. The morning session for ages 5-11 will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the afternoon session for ages 11 and 12 will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



The participants will learn offensive and defensive fundamental skills, have an opportunity to interact with Aztec football coaches and will include an autograph session with Aztec players. Meanwhile, the Cheer and Dance clinic participants will learn fundamental skills of cheer and dance performance, in addition to an opportunity to interact with Aztec cheer and dance coaches. Those interested in either camp can register here: https://sdyfc.sportngin.com/register/form/778763454.



San Diego State returns 12 starters and 40 letterwinners from a team that finished 8-5 overall and 6-2 in Mountain West play a year ago. In the process, the Aztecs appeared in a bowl game for a school-record fourth-consecutive season, as they defeated Buffalo, 49-24, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21.



With its bowl game appearance, SDSU became one of only 29 teams in the nation, and one of just five non-BCS schools, to play in a bowl game in four-straight years.