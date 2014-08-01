Community Notes:

Market Creek Summer Film Series Returns

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation is proud to partner with Media Arts Center San Diego, producers of the annual San Diego Latino Film Festival, to present the 2014 Market Creek Summer Film Series. This special FREE weekly series is part of a continued initiative to bring families together for arts and culture events in a friendly and safe neighborhood setting. This is the eighth year of the Summer Series, but the first in collaboration with Media Arts Center.

In the spirit of the San Diego Latino Film Festival, and the Jacobs Center’s mission to bring communities and cultures together, Market Creek Summer Film Series will showcase diverse programming with the hopes of bridging cultures and perspectives. Live entertainment, concessions and other fun activities promise to make the Market Creek Summer Series a celebration. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early for pre-show entertainment that begins at 7 p.m. Movies begin promptly at dusk.

The Market Creek Summer Film Series begins on Friday, August 1 with a screening of The Lego Movie, the box office sensation based on the popular toy brand. The fun continues Friday, August 8 with Instructions Not Included, the highest grossing Spanish-language film in the United States.

Pulling Strings, starring Mexican actor, singer and host Jaime Camil, will delight audiences on Friday, August 15. A special matinee screening of Coach Zoran and His African Tigers will be presented on Sunday, August 17 at 2 p.m. Finally, the series ends on a high note with Disney’s Frozen, screening on Friday, August 22.

Admission: Free. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, please visit www.sdlatinofilm. com or www.jacobscenter.org

National City to Participate in National Night Out Against Crime

The City of National City is participating in National Night Out against crime for the ninth year. Events will kick-off at the Municipal Pool in Las Palmas Park (1800 E. 22nd Street) on Tuesday, August 5th at 5:00 p.m.

The National City Police Department will have displays for residents to interact, which will include the SWAT equipment, police motorcycles, crime prevention displays and a special appearance from “McGruff the Crime Dog”. Team members from our Target Store, a local and national sponsor of the event, will be distributing promotional items.

National City Firefighters Association Local 2744 will be grilling an All- American fare of hamburgers and hotdogs for the first 300 participants. The pool will be open for a special free session of night swim beginning at 6:00pm.

San Diego to Celebrate Health & Education with 3 Major Events Aug. 9

Family Health Centers of San Diego (FHCSD) will host a trifecta of celebrations Aug. 9, combining three major events into a single unified celebration at the new Diamond Neighborhoods Family Health Center.

The Health Fair and Back-to-School celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Diamond Neighborhoods Family Health Center at the corner of 47th and Market Street (4725 Market Street). The event is FREE and open to the public.

More than 40 booths have been confirmed and will include music, games, activities, healt-hy food, a bounce house, – Pazzaz will host a FREE school backpack giveaway for attendees.