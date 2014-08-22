Community Notes:

San Diego City College Foundation Honors 100 Years

Centennial Gala planned for Monday, September 8

In celebration of the San Diego City College Centennial, the San Diego City College Foundation is sponsoring a Centennial Gala on Monday, September 8th at The Prado in Balboa Park beginning at 6:00 p.m.

As City College honors its past, the City College Foundation is working to help strength-en its future. The Foundation Gala is hosted by several business and community leaders, including Honorary Co-Chairs Charlene Zettel, a member of the UC Board of Regents, former Superior Court Judge Luis Vargas, County Supervisor Ron Roberts, Phil Blair and Mel Katz, Executive Officers of Manpower San Diego, and business leader Bill Gep-pert. The Gala emcee will be actor Jay Jackson from TV’s “Scandal” and “Parks and Recreation.”

In addition to a reception, dinner, silent auction, and music provided by City College’s KSDS Jazz 88.3 radio station, the Gala will honor Distinguished Alumnus Jim Sinegal, retired president and co-founder of Costco Wholesale Corp.

Established in 1914, San Diego City College was the first community college in San Diego and the fifth in California. Today, the college boasts 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree and certificate programs and 1,500 classes each semester. Last year, the San Diego City College Foundation helped more than 400 students receive $380,000 in scholarships.

For Centennial Gala ticket information, please visit www.SDCCGala.org.

Barona Mssion Indians to Celebrate Native American Culture

The Barona Band of Mission Indians invites San Diego to experience Native American dancing, music and cuisine at the 44th annual Barona Powwow at the Barona Indian Reservation’s recently renovated Sports Park. The celebration starts on Friday, August 29 with gourd dancing at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7 p.m. and continues throughout the weekend.

Admission and parking for the Barona Powwow are free. Free shuttle service is also available from Barona Resort & Casino to the Powwow; the shuttle pick-up and drop-off area is located at the south entrance of the casino.