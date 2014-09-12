Community Notes:

Free Moviemaking Workshop for Teens!

Join us for Saturday, Sept. 13th and Sept. 20th, 1-4pm. Want to learn to tell your own stories & make your own movies? Make a movie with your friends! Hands-on workshops for students, ages 9-18. Attend both workshop days or just one. Learn pre-production, production, and post-production. Equipment provided for each student. Completed videos submitted to local film festivals!

When: Saturday, September 13th, 1pm – 4pm & Saturday, September 20th, 1pm – 4pm

Where: Workshops to take place at California Center for the Arts Escondido (in Studio II). 340 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025

Workshops are FREE, but space is limited. Reserve a space today at http://macsd.kintera.org/escondido

ADL Presents a Program on the School-to-Prison Pipeline

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) San Diego Regional Office invites you to a program on the “School-to-Prison Pipeline” at Thomas Jefferson School of Law on September 16, 2014.

The “School-to-Prison Pipeline” describes a disturbing trend within public schools whereby students face harsh disciplinary policies that significantly increase the likelihood of being incarcerated. An alarmingly-disproportionate number of these students are poor, minority, disabled, or lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT) youth. ADL has an influential voice on education equity – leading coalitions to advocate for changes at the federal and state levels.

Program panelists will provide a broad overview of the issue, including stark facts and figures linking school discipline and suspension to delinquency and drop-out rates. In addition, panelists will discuss specific tools to address the issue through advocacy and education. Emily Davidson, ADL Assistant Director, will moderate the panel which will feature Maurice Dyson, Associate Professor of Law at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the Honorable James Milliken, Presiding Judge of Juvenile Court 1996-2003.

“Dismantling the School-to-Prison Pipeline”

Tuesday, September 16

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson School of Law

1155 Island Ave.,

San Diego, CA 92101

Room 325