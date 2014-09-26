Community Notes:

Escondido College and Career Fair

A no-cost College and Career Fair will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on levels 2 and 3 at Westfield North County mall, 272 East Via Rancho Parkway. Representatives from over 100 colleges and universities will be on hand to provide information to students and their parents about entrance requirements, application deadlines, and majors. Representatives also will be there for those interested in community college, trade school, certification programs, or military service.

Recognizing that a well-educated workforce is essential to Escondido’s prosperity, a wide range of organizations are sponsoring the fair: our presenting sponsor Mission Federal Credit Union, in collaboration with Cal State University San Marcos Extended Studies, City of Escondido, Escondido Chamber of Commerce, Escondido Union High School District, John Paul the Great Catholic University, Palomar College GEAR UP Partnership Program, San Diego Union-Tribune, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District and Westfield North County.

The first 2,500 attendees will receive a complimentary tote filled with gifts. The bags can be obtained near the mall entrance by Tavern Bowl on level 2. The Dining Court Patio will transform into a “College Lounge” for the day and current college students will be on hand to share their experiences about campus life with prospective students.

For more information, please visit: collegeandcareerfair.escondido.org

Construction Workforce Outreach Event

The San Diego Contracting Opportunities Center will offer construction trade apprentice program opportunities for local residents looking to work in the construction field. Representatives from numerous construction & building trade apprenticeship training programs will be present to discuss beginning a career in construction.

Enrolled apprentices will be directly eligible to work on the many Southwestern College construction projects funded through Proposition R, a $389 million bond program. South Bay residents interested in starting a career in the construction industry are encouraged to attend. Space is limited, please visit swccd.edu/cwoe to register.

When: Saturday, October 4, 2014, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Southwestern College, Student Union East, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Free parking in Lot O.

4th Fannie Lou Hamer Legacy Luncheon

Southeastern San Diego – Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at the Jacobs Center, located at 404 Euclid Avenue. This fundraising event is a Project New Village platform to promote efforts to make the connection between nutritious food, healthy communities, and vibrant local economies.

This Project New Village fundraiser supports the People’s Produce Urban Agriculture Initiative, a neighborhood-based effort which currently operates a weekly EBT accessible Certified Farmers Market; a Community Garden in the Mt. Hope neighborhood; facilitates a cross-sectional Community Food System Workgroup focused on creating a sustainable supply side solution to address food inequity; Urban Agriculture Training & Education project aimed at increasing the number of residents involved in growing food and increasing the consumer demand for good quality locally-sourced food; and the Good Food Legacy Mobilization Campaign which engages residents in food justice activism and advocacy, the sharing of food narratives and recipes for food and wellness.

Our Fannie Lou Hamer Legacy Luncheon will include the presentation of Food Equity Hero / Shero Awards, given to individuals and organizations that have supported and inspired the People’s Produce Urban Agriculture Initiative and work for food justice. This year’s honorees are: Rich Juarez, Kadumu Mo-yenda, Pascale Joassart-Marcelli, Ph.D, and Fer-nando J. Bosco, Ph.D.

To purchase tickets and for more information call (619) 262-2022 or email info@projectnewvillage.org