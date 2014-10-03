Community Notes:

Reality Changers hosts inaugural Trivia Night to benefit students

On October 4, 2014, Reality Changers will host its inaugural Trivia Night at Omni Hotel San Diego to benefit its mission to transform lives, schools, and communities by providing youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with the academic support, financial assistance and leadership training to become first generation college students.

Guests will team up in groups of six and test their knowledge of pop culture, history, sports, scientific facts, and the arts throughout the evening and can win prizes, learn about the valuable work being done by Reality Changers and its students, and celebrate their own contribution to this local cause. Hosted by acclaimed local pub trivia host Scott Roberts, the evening will kick-off with cocktails and appetizers at 7 p.m.with the trivia portion to follow.

With the most students ever enrolled in Reality Changers, growth is essential not only to the program, but it is also critical to the survival of inner-city youth throughout San Diego, “If we truly want to cleanse the generations of gang-related bloodshed spilled onto our sidewalks,” says Reality Changers founder and president, Christopher Yanov, “then we must flood our inner-city streets with options and opportunities so that urban youth can become caught up in the rising current of high expectations, new-found leadership, and previously unimaginable realities.”

All proceeds from this event will go directly to Reality Changers. For additional information about Reality Changers Trivia Night can be found at www.realitychangers.org/trivia

Discussion on Cultural Appropriation kicks-off CSUSM Diversity Awareness Month

CSU San Marcos will celebrate diversity month in October with a series of events and lectures designed to highlight diversity on campus.

“Diversity Awareness Month was established to create greater awareness and understanding of diverse and under-represented communities and to develop an appreciation for the diversity that enriches our campus,” said Arturo Ocampo, associate vice president for Associate Vice President for diversity, educational equity and inclusion.

Ocampo adds that while diversity should not be relegated to just one month, focusing on diversity for a targeted period of time allows us to refresh out commitment to our university values of diversity, educational equity, inclusiveness and social justice.

Diversity month will officially kick-off on Oct. 7 with a presentation by president of the Morning Star Institute and award-winning columnist Suzan Shown Harjo titled “Clasping Hands Across Cultures for Unity and Strength – a discussion on cultural appropriation.” A reception will be held at 5:30 with the lecture at 6:30 in the University Student Union. The event is free and open to the public.

For a complete listing of events, visit the CSUSM Diversity Month website: Diversity Awareness Month, http://www.csusm.edu/equity/diversitymonth/index.html.

SUHSD College Fair 2014

This year, the District College Fair will be held on Monday, October 6, 2014 at Montgomgery High School.

At this event, parents and students can meet several colleges and universities and talk about admissions, financial aid, housing, scholarships and many other topics.

The fair will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM in the New Gym Montgomery High School located at 3250 Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa.

Admission is free and for more information visit the district website at www.sweetwaterschools.org

14th Annual Women’ Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations

Five women whose life work has made a significant and positive impact on the San Diego community will be selected for induction into the11th Annual San Diego Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during March of 2015.

This is the final call for nominations to be considered for selection for 2015. Nominations come from the local community and are selected at the end October by the Event Selection Committee. Nominations forms can be found on line at http://womensmuseumca.org/hall-of-fame/nominate-woman-today or by calling 619 233-7963 to receive one in the mail.

The Categories for Nomination are as follows:

1) Trailblazer

2) Empowerer (of Women)

3) Activist – Creator of Structural Change

4) Bridge Builder of Multi-Cultural Understanding

5) Historian – Cultural Guardian