Community Notes:

San Ysidro School District to Receive Golden Bell Award

The San Ysidro School District is being honored with a Golden Bell Award from the California School Boards Association. The award honors exemplary programs that highlight best practices in school governance, teaching and student learning.

San Ysidro’s Viva la Girl program is a character education gender-responsive program where girls interact with positive peer and adult female role models. Viva la Girl focuses on social-emotional well-being by empowering girls to see past socio-economic boundaries, stereotypes, and gender roles, to show them that personal and professional goals are attainable if they work hard, stay positive, and have confidence in themselves.

Interim Superintendent Cameron states, “We couldn’t be more proud of our staff and their commitment toward making this a model program that truly changes attitudes and feelings of self-worth.”

The program is entering into its fourth year in the K-8th grade school district in San Ysidro, California.‘

House of Mexico celebrates 10th anniversary with Arte, Color y Fiesta

The House of Mexico, a nonprofit community organization, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with “Arte, Color y Fiesta” at the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park on Nov. 6th.

The fundraising event will feature music, food, spirits, and a silent auction of original work from artists featured in a special art exhibition.

The Nov. 6 event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature food and drinks from El Comal Restaurant of Chula Vista, San Diego Taco Company, Banquetes de Las Californias, CS by HomeMade Catering; Cerveza Tijuana, Tequila El Cachanilla, and Casa de Piedra winery from Baja California.

Featured artists include Mariza Sánchez, Marta Turon, Lupita Shahbazi, and Jorge “Sach” MacFarland.

Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

For more information, visit www.houseofmexico.org .

Mariachi Champaña Nevin

DIA DE MUERTOS

Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego

Día de Muertos, Sunday Nov. 2 in San Diego at 3 pm. The theatre is filling up fast — tickets will still be available at the door, but it’s always better to get them ahead of time.

And if you can’t make Sunday, or if you live a little more up north, we are performing with the California Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, Nov. 1, in Temecula at 7:30 pm. This concert will feature the orchestra a little more than in San Diego, with Mariachi Champaña Nevin and Monica soloing.