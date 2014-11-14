Community Notes…..

Chula Vista Library to Screen Huicholes Film

The Chula Vista Public Library will screen the film Huicholes: The Last Peyote Guardians, which chronicles the movement to save sacred Mexican land. As part of the documentary’s North American tour, the film will be shown free of charge at the Civic Center Branch, located at 365 F Street, on Tuesday, November 18, at 2 p.m. The film covers the case of the defense of Wirikuta, a sacred territory to the Wixárika (Huichol) people, against the threat of trans-national mining corporations. The Wixárika people, native to the Sierra Madre, who have made pilgrimages to this land since time immemorial, now they find themselves at the forefront of a spiritual crusade to protect it. The film’s director, Hernan Vilchez, and its father and son protagonists (Huichol spiritual leaders) will be on hand to introduce the film and answer questions from the audience.

The documentary combines stunning cinematography with engaged and compassionate storytelling to draw attention to a tale of resistance by an indigenous community impacted by development and an extractive industry. It is nominated for Best Documentary Film by the Red Nation Film Festival, the premier showcase for Native American and indigenous film in the United States.

MiraCosta College Presents Documentary “Huicholes: the Last Peyote Guardians”

MiraCosta College’s Oceanside Campus will host a free screening of the documentary “Huicholes: the Last Peyote Guardians” on Friday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will also feature a special interview via Skype with the film’s director and producer, Hernan Vilchez, and the star of the documentary, Jose Luis “Urramire” Ramirez.

“Huicholes: the Last Peyote Guardians” is a story about the Wixárika people, one of the last living pre-Hispanic cultures in Latin America. The film presents their struggle against the Mexican government and transnational mining companies to preserve Wirikuta, their most sacred land. In Wirikuta, the peyote cactus flourishes and this is the traditional medicine that keeps alive the knowledge of this iconic people of Mexico.

For more information about the documentary, please visit www.huicholesfilm.com, like their page on Facebook at facebook.com/HuicholesTheLastPeyoteGuardians, or follow them on Twitter at twitter. com/PeyoteGuardians.

MiraCosta College is located at 1 Barnard Drive in Oceanside. The event will be held in the Little Theatre (Room 3601). Parking is free in any student lot.

Annual Rummage Sale Set for November 25

Search for second hand treasures and various household items at the annual rummage sale at the Norman Park Senior Center, 270 F Street. Scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., shoppers can browse the tables for that perfect something while enjoying free hot chocolate and hot cider. Admission to the rummage sale is free.

Interested in selling items at the rummage sale? Table rental is $5 each with a limit of two. Stop by the center’s front desk to reserve your table. Call (619) 409-1930 for more information.