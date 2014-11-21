Community Notes:

MiraCosta College Presents Concert/Lecture On Jazz Great Wayne Shorter

MiraCosta College Music Department has announced an addition to its November concert series. The public is cordially invited to a free concert and lecture about the jazz musician Wayne Shorter, covering the years 1959-1967. The concert will be held Monday, November 24, 1 p.m. in Studio A (Room 2218) at the college’s Oceanside Campus, located at 1 Barnard Drive.

Still going strong today, the great saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter has profoundly influenced jazz for more than 50 years. MiraCosta College music professor Steve Torok will present a lecture about Shorter’s early work, and lead the MiraCosta College Jazz Collective in performing many examples of Shorter’s music.

San Diego Jazz Fest features traditional jazz, swing, boogie woogie, rockabilly, gospel, and ragtime

The San Diego Jazz Fest takes place November 26-November 30 and will feature over thirty bands and guest artists from across the U.S. playing for dancing and listening in seven venues. The event takes place at the Town and Country Resort, 500 Hotel Circle N., San Diego. Food, beverages and special festival room rates are available at the Resort.

Some performing bands and artists include: High Sierra Jazz Band (Three Rivers, CA); Red Skunk Jazz Band (Los Gatos, CA); Yerba Buena Stompers (San Francisco); Cornet Chop Suey (St. Louis); Carl Sonny Leyland (New Cuyama, CA); Jim Buchmann (Portland, OR); Dave Bennett Quartet (Detroit); Grand Dominion Jazz Band (Camano Island, WA); Reynolds Brothers (Santa Ana, CA); Stephanie Trick (St. Louis); Paolo Alderighi (Milan, Italy); Katie Cavera (Los Angeles); from the local San Diego area, Euphoria Brass Band; High Society Jazz Band; Dixie Express; Sue Palmer; High Society Jazz Band; 2to-Groove SwingFX.

There will be a special Swing Extravaganza on Saturday night from 6pm to Midnight.

Over twenty special features include tributes to Louis Armstrong and Irving Berlin; solo piano performances; “Battle of the Bands;” New Orleans style “Second Line” parades; Sunday morning “Hymn-a-Long,” jam sessions, dance classes, and more.

Admission: $105 (5-day), $100 (4-day) and $95 (3-day) may be purchased in advance www.SDjazzfest.org or at the door. Daily admission & hours: Wednesday 7-11pm, $15 (two bands), Thursday 6-11pm, $20 (five bands), Friday or Saturday 9am-11pm, $45, Sunday 8am-6pm, $25 (all bands play Friday and Saturday). Children 12 and under with an adult and active duty military admitted free, other discounts available for patrons under thirty.

Full Event Information: www.sdjazzfest.org/index. php?id=festival