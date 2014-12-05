Community Notes:

Governing Board Vacancy Announced

Encinitas Union School District is seeking applications from interested residents to serve on the District’s Governing Board until December 2016. The candidate will be appointed to fill the balance of a four-­-year term, which would be up for election in November 2016.

The Board vacancy occurred due to the election of Board Member Maureen “Mo” Muir to the San Dieguito Union School District Board of Trustees on November 3, 2014. In accordance with the law, the appointment must be made prior to January 19, 2015. The Board vacancy is expected to be filled immediately after interviews are conducted at a Board meeting during the week of January 12, 2015.

If you are interested being considered for appointment to this vacancy, you may obtain an application by visiting the District’s website at www.eusd.net. All applicants must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of the Encinitas Union School District.

Nominations Sought for Escondido City Council Awards

Each year at the State of the City meeting, the Escondido City Council recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to improve the quality of life in Escondido through volunteer service. Nominations now are being solicited for these awards.

We encourage the general public to submit nominations of qualified members of the community for consideration. Award nomination forms can be obtained by calling the City Manager’s Office (760-839-4631) or by downloading a copy from the City’s web site:

https://www.escondido.org/Data/Sites/1/media/PDFs/AwardNominationForm2015.pdf

Categories include: Arts, Business, Community, Education, Public Safety, Historic Preservation, and Youth. The deadline for nomination is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2015.

A sub-committee of the City Council will review all nominations and make its final selection in early February. The awards will be presented at the Annual State of the City Address on Wednesday, February 25, 2015.