Community Notes:

Airport to Host Contract Opportunity Awareness Event for Small and Local Businesses

San Diego International Airport will host a special Opportunity Awareness event to discuss business ventures with the airport, rental car companies and the Rental Car Center’s third-party operator.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28 at the McMillin Companies Event Center in Liberty Station.

Small and local businesses can learn about:

· Business opportunities at the Rental Car Center

· Industry outlook and opportunities on airport Capital Improvement Projects

· Bonding and contract financing assistance

· Certification as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) / Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE)

“The airport has made a strong commitment to supporting small and local businesses on all construction projects at the airport,” said Thella F. Bowens, President/CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Tangible examples of that commitment include hosting events like these that create awareness of contracting opportunities for small and local businesses that are so vital to our region.”

A large percentage of the work on the Rental Car Center, scheduled to open Janua-ry 2016, has already been awarded to local and small businesses. To date, more than $155 million in Rental Car Center contracts have been awar-ded to local businesses with $60 million to small businesses. The project is expected to generate approximately 4,600 total jobs during its construction.

For more information about the opportunity awareness and networking event and to register, visit: www.airportevent.eventbrite.com.

$110,000 in Scholarships Still Available from Cox Communications

Feb. 4, 2015: Deadline for high school seniors to apply

Cox Communications is offering $110,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in San Diego County, Orange County, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara. The deadline to apply is Feb. 4.

Funded through the Cox Cares Foundation, the “Cox Scholars” scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2015 graduating high school senior living in the Southern California Cox service area.

“Our company was founded by a teacher, so supporting education and helping students realize their educational dreams is very important to us,” said Cami Mattson, Director of Community Relations for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals in spite of facing adversity in their lives. Students must submit the completed online application by Wednesday, February 4, 2015. Interviews for potential scholarship recipients will take place in April 2015 and the winners will be announced in May. For more information, visit http://www.cox-cares.org.

Cox Scholars scholarships are funded by the Cox Cares Foundation. The philanthropic arm of Cox Communications, the Cox Cares Foundation is funded through employee payroll donations that are matched by Cox Communications. The Cox Cares Foundation is a fund of the San Diego Foundation, which administers the scholarships for all Cox Communications’ Southern California markets.