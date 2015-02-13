Community Notes:

Discovery Lab Set for Feb. 18 at the Tijuana Estuary

The Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve is hosting a free Discovery Lab to excite and engage the minds of school children and their parents on Wednesday, Feb. 18th, from 5 to 8 p.m.at its Visitor Center at 301 Caspian Way in Imperial Beach. The February Discovery Lab is titled, “Your Wonderful Working Wetland” and will allow families to discover why wetlands are important for humans and for wildlife.

Educational activities at the Discovery Lab will include Wetland Metaphors, Runoff Race, What is a Wetland?, Wetlands as Filters, and Excreters and Accumulators. The activities, led by scientists and educators, are interactive and are designed for visitors of all ages.

Discovery Labs are held four times a year and are an opportunity to see the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in the evening, when Light-footed Clapper Rails are calling and the lights of Tijuana are shining to the south. The Discovery Lab series is sponsored by the County of San Diego.

“We are very excited to invite the community to the Visitor Center at night to experience how remarkable coastal wetlands are in cleaning up our environment and other critical functions,” said Anne Marie Tipton, education coordinator, Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve. “It is a chance to meet and ask questions of the biologists and educators in a fun and low key atmosphere.”

The Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve is not only where the Tijuana River meets the Pacific Ocean and where two countries come together. It is a rich biological area studied by federal and state scientists on the U.S. side of the border. Phone 619-575-3613 or go to TRNERR.org.

Annual Vietnamese New Year Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Success

The upcoming annual San Diego Tet Festival will be the Vietnamese-American Youth Alliance’s 10th. To celebrate this milestone, the group is planning a bigger celebration than previous years.

“To be around and going strong after 10 years is a testament to VAYA’s core mission, which is empowering youth to be involved in their communities,” VAYA president Andy Nguyen said. “This has been what VAYA is all about and I’m proud to see it continue to prosper.”

The Tet festival, the Vietnamese New Year celebration, started in 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium and then moved to Balboa Park in 2008. Because of the construction and preparation for the Centennial celebration, the festival then moved to Mira Mesa in 2013.

“The construction at Balboa Park was a big reason why we moved to Mira Mesa, but because of the outpouring of support from the community, we decided to stay and continue to host the festival here,” Nguyen said.

With the 10th anniversary celebration, the group is doing a bit of reminiscing about not only its history, but also the history of Vietnamese people in United States. Next year is also the 40th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon and the start of the Vietnamese diaspora. It is also the 45th anniversary of the Hue Massacre where more than 4,000 civilian victims were killed during the Communist occupation of Hue.

This is the reason why this year’s festival theme is Spring of Nostalgia, Nguyen said.

Some of the new attractions planned for this year include a revamped Cultural Village that will incorporate some of the history of Vietnamese life in America since the Fall, the re-launch of the Golden Voice competition and an expanded entertainment program.

The festival, which attracts more than 20,000 people each year, promises fun for whole the family with such activities as carnival rides and games, authentic Vietnamese food, lion dancing and firecrackers.

The upcoming year, being the year of the goat, there will also a goat petting zooe for the kids to enjoy.

Festival Dates and Hours are: Friday, Feb. 20, 2015 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21, 2014 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22, 2014 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.