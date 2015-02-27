Community Notes…..

Celebration Gala Honoring Fr. Brown “El Padrecito del Barrio”

A dinner, dance gala celebration will be held on Friday, March 13, 2015, from 6:00 to 11:00 P.M., honoring Fr. Richard H. Brown, S.J. who is also known as, “El Padrecito del Barrio” and has served San Diego’s Latino community since 1968.

Father Brown has touched thousands of families through his work with the youth of Barrio Logan and was instrumental in keeping Catholic education in Barrio Logan and Sherman Heights. Alumni from the Our Lady of Guadalupe CYO, Our Lady of Angels, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady’s Schools will be honoring Father Brown for his dedication to Catholic education. Proceeds from the gala will go to the Fr. Richard H. Brown Scholarship Fund that provides scholarships for Our Lady’s School.

The event is being held at the Jacobs Meetings and Events Center, 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114. For tickets contact Evangely Aliangan-Ward at (619) 233-3838 X219 or e-mail eward@olgsd.org

Knights of Columbus offers Fish Fry & Fish Tacos during Lenten season

North County/Escondido – The Knights of Columbus chapter at St Mary Catholic Church are holding their annual fish dinners on Six Fridays of Lent.

St Mary Church dinners will be held from 5:00 to 7:30 pm each Friday through March 27. Soup & Bread for Good Friday on April 3. Dinners include traditional sole and tilapia fish with light brushed with herbs, lemon and butter, rice pilaf, cole slaw, dinner roll, coffee/punch & sherbet dessert; and two fish tacos with beans, rice pilaf, coffee/punch & sherbet dessert; as well as Marcaroni & Cheese and cole slaw. The cost is $9.99 per adult, $7.49 per youth 14 and under. A family meal (two adults and two children) is $25.00. St Mary Church is located at 1160 S Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025.

Federal Courts Sponsor Civics Contest for Students in Greater San Diego Area

A civics contest organized by the federal courts offers high school students in the greater San Diego area, including Imperial County, a chance to win cash prizes and meet with some of the nation’s preeminent jurists and legal practitioners.

“Our Constitution: What the American Dream Means to Me” is an essay and video competition open to sophomores, juniors and seniors in public, private and parochial schools or to home-schooled students of equivalent status. Individual students can compete in the essay contest, while individuals and teams of up to three students can enter the video contest. Complete information is available at http://www.ce9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest.

“Civics education really begins with the Constitution,” said the Honorable Janis L. Sammartino, a U.S. district judge in San Diego who chairs the Courts and Community Committee. “The contest will uniquely add to the student’s knowledge and understanding of the basis of our democracy.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to three winners in each category of the competition. First-place winners will receive $2,000, second-place $1,000 and third-place $500. The prize money is being donated by law firms and individual attorneys.

County Offers Free Tax Preparation Help

It’s fast. It’s easy. And, it’s free. We’re talking about getting your taxes done.

Through April 15, the County will be helping low-income families and individuals file their income tax returns and increase the amount they get back.

More than 500 volunteers will help prepare and file taxes electronically at about 75 sites across the region. However, you have to be low income to qualify for the free service.

The tax preparation services are part of the annual Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) campaign, which the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and its partner organizations launched in 2003. The goal is to help residents take advantage of EITC, the federal government’s largest assistance program to support low-income families.

This filing season, you could have your taxes prepared for you, prepare them yourself with assistance from a volunteer or do them on your own by visiting www.MyFreeTaxes.com.

To receive free services, all you have to do is call 2-1-1 to make an appointment at a site near you.

ETIC is a federal program established in 1975. In San Diego County, the preparation service is offered through a partnership among the United Way of San Diego County, the IRS, AARP, local colleges and universities and other organizations. The IRS estimates that between 20 and 25 percent of eligible individuals do not claim their EITC each year.

Individuals and families who worked in 2014 and earned less than $52,000 could qualify for as much as $6,143 in EITC tax credit. Residents must file a tax return to be eligible.

Last year, EITC campaign volunteers filed nearly 49,000 federal and state returns, bringing about $10.4 million in EITC dollars to local working families and individuals.

South County EDC Offers California Competes Tax Credit Workshop

The one-hour workshop will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on March 5

The South County Economic Development Council will offer a workshop on March 5 to help South County businesses that want to access additional funding via tax incentives.

The workshop is designed to help business owners understand the application process and apply for the California Competes Tax Credit.

“These funds can help local companies that are looking to expand, invest and grow, as well as companies that wish to move to South County,” said Cindy Gompper-Graves, president and CEO of South County EDC. “South County EDC can help companies through the process to apply for a portion of the $31 million that is available.”

The State of California has more than $31 million in tax credits available through the latest California Competes initiative, which is offered as an income tax credit to businesses that want to locate, stay and grow their business in California.

The workshop will be on Thursday, March 5 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the South County Regional Education Center, 800 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950. The workshop will be on the first floor of the building and free parking is available on the top level of the parking structure. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

To register for this workshop, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-businesses-can-apply-for-tax-credits-go-biz-california-competes-workshop-in-national-city-tickets-15698812571

“The Spirit of Mexico” comes to National City

The Mariachi Fest and Competition attracts the best of Mexico and US

More than 10 mariachi groups will compete to be Mariachi of the Year at this year’s Mariachi Festival in National City on March 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Pepper Park (3299 Tidelands Avenue, National City). Dr. Jeff Nevin, Professor of Music and Director of the Southwestern College Scholarship Foundation; Serafin Paredes, USD Mariachi Ensemble Director and founder of the Mariachi Showcase; Javier Rodriguez, world renowned trumpet player; and Jimmy Cuellar former member of Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano – will judge this year’s mariachi competition and crown winners in three categories: Junior High School, High School and Open Division (college and adults).

A free event to the public, the annual Mariachi Festival features world class mariachi music, ballet folklorico, Aztec dance, and other family attractions. Grammy Award winning artists The Mariachi Divas, American Idol contestant Yvette Gonzalez, and San Diego’s own Orquesta Primo will perform at this year’s event. In addition, Javier Rodriguez y su Mariachi los Aventureros will perform a tribute concert to Nati Cano of Los Camperos.

Javier Rodriguez is lead trumpeter for Mariachi los Aventureros and former member of Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. Javier Rodriguez has toured and performed with Vicente Fernández, Alejandro Fernández, Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre & Pepe Aguilar, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Miguel Aceves Mejía, Aída Cuevas, Linda Ronstandt, and Rocío Banquels.

Free shuttle services will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. between Pepper Park and each of the following locations: ITT Technical Institute at 401 Mile of Cars Way, West 22nd St & Hoover Ave, the Tony McCune lot at 3000 National City Boulevard, the parking lot at 3202 Hoover Avenue, and Best Western Plus Marina Gateway back lot at 800 Bay Marina Drive.

Marcha de Paz

Con la vision de servir a nuestra comunidad las Iglesias Cristianas, las familias, los servidores públicos, grupos sociales en general promovemos la paz en San Diego y con el objetivo de disminuir el impacto dañino de violencia y división entre la sociedad, se ha organizado la primera “Marcha de Paz” están muy cordialmente invitados asistir a la Marcha y al evento con música en vivo, platicas, palabras de fe y esperanza que se han programado para este sábado 28 de Febrero del 2015, 9 a.m. ENTRADA Y PARTICIPACIÓN LIBRE SIN COSTO ALGUNO PARA EL PUBLICO EN GENERAL, COMIDA GRATIS, PAYASOS, DIVERSIÓN EN AMBIENTE FAMILIAR, CONTAMOS CON LA COLABORACIÓN DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE POLICÍA QUIENES ESTARÁN PRESENTES, como parte del programa que anhelamos sea permanente el ultimo sábado de febrero de cada año, agradecemos de antemano su asistencia a los eventos y la difusión de los mismos por nuestra comunidad muchas gracias.

Dirigirse este sábado 28 a las 9 a.m. a la Calle 52 th Colina Park, la marcha se llevara acabo sobre University avenue hasta el Parque “Officer Jeremy Henwood” (antes Rosa Park) con galería y terraza al aire libre para la convivencia.

La calle sera cerrada en ese horario y día, las rutas de trasporte colectivo no estarán en funcionamiento exclusivamente en esa área, despues todo volverá a la normalidad, recomendamos caminar o tomar sus rutas alternas en caso de necesitar esta área para trasladarse.

En la hermosa ciudad de San Diego, CA.

“Por una comunidad llena de paz, fe” Iglesia Cristiana Dios habla hoy, Centro de refrigerio Ministerios Llamada Final, Pastores Lázaro Piñón y Richard Cisco

Green Street Chula Vista

The city of Chula Vista and the San Diego Urban Corps are undertaking a new project called “Green Street Chula Vista.” This project will help 10 low-income disabled and/or senior (age 62+) Chula Vista residents who own their homes with home improvements at no charge. Improvements can include things like handicapped access, weather stripping, security doors and screens, smoke alarms, water heater insulation, window replacement, exterior pest control, low-flow showers and toilets, replacement of electrical outlets, cleaning mold and mildew, trash hauling, and window and door replacement.

In order to qualify for assistance through Green Street Chula Vista, the homeowner must be either handicapped or at least 62 years old, and must be able to prove he or she is low income. Preference will be given to residents of western Chula Vista. Low-income senior homeowners who are also disabled are especially encouraged to apply.

To find out if you qualify, or to request an application, please contact Katheryn Ramirez at (619) 235-06884, extension 3504. Or you can email Katheryn at kramirez@urbancorps.org.