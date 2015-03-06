Community Notes…………………..

SDSU to Honor Gracia Molina de Pick

On March 14th at the Alumni Center, SDSU’s Library with the College of Arts and Letters will honor Gracia Molina de Pick for her contributions to the university and community. Gracia Molina de Pick has been a life-long educator, feminist, mentor, and community activist for women’s equality, indigenous peoples, labor and immigrant’s rights. Gracia recently donated the archives of her life’s work—some forty boxes of rare manuscripts, photographs, letters and memorabilia—to the Library’s Department of Special Collections and University Archives. This collection will strengthen the library’s archive holdings relating to Chicana activism in San Diego. Gracia has also generously endowed the Department of Chicana/o Studies with funds for a graduate student scholarship to promote community activism.

For further information or to RSVP contact Elia Jarman at (619) 594-1643 or email: escobar@mail.sdsu.edu

St. Paul’s Senior Homes and Services Holds Free Memory Screenings for Seniors

Join St. Paul’s Senior Homes & Services for free memory screenings, on March 24, 2015 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Paul’s Villa located at 2340 Fourth Avenue, San Diego 92101. This screening is designed to catch memory impairments in seniors at the earliest stages possible so that St. Paul’s can help families take the next difficult steps to help their elder relatives.

According to National Institutes of Health, an analysis suggests that about 3.4 million of Americans that are 71 and older (one in seven of that age group) have dementia, and 2.4 million of them have Alzheimer’s. St. Paul’s staff is specifically trained to work with Residents experiencing different stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. At the free memory screening, St. Paul’s will address the concerns of so many seniors including wandering and getting lost due to memory impairment, and make recommendations to families.

St. Paul’s Senior Homes & Services is a full-service, nonprofit retirement community with independent, assisted living and skilled nursing communities as well as an inter-generational day care program and Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Located in San Diego, St. Paul’s provides affordable, innovative and comprehensive programs in a non-denominational environment with great value placed on optimal independence at all stages of life.

For more information about St. Paul’s Memory Care, please call St. Paul’s at 619-239-6900 or visit St. Paul’s website at http://www.stpaul seniors.org.